Enemy strike in Kharkiv: five injured already
Kyiv • UNN
Five people were wounded in a Russian strike on Kharkiv, the city's mayor, Igor Terekhov, said.
The number of victims of today's Russian military strike on Kharkiv has increased to five, Mayor Igor Terekhov said, reports UNN.
"The number of victims has increased to five," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.
Earlier it was reportedthat there was information about two injured children - boys aged 13 and 15. Later, it was reported that another child of 12 years old was wounded .