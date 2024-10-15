Enemy ships with “Calibers” spotted in the Black and Mediterranean Seas
Kyiv • UNN
Three enemy ships were detected in the Black and Mediterranean Seas, four of which were carrying Kalibr cruise missiles. The total number of missiles ready for launch is up to 20.
Enemy ships were spotted in the Black and Mediterranean Seas. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
There are currently three enemy ships in the Black Sea, two of which carry Kalibr cruise missiles capable of launching a total salvo of up to eight missiles. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov. At the same time, three hostile ships were also spotted in the Mediterranean Sea, two of which are Kalibr carriers ready to launch up to twelve missiles.
During the day, ten vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the terrorist country: five in the direction of the Black Sea, of which two continued to the Bosphorus, and five in the direction of the Sea of Azov, of which one was heading from the Bosphorus.
