Enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia: private houses are burning

In the evening of February 17, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia. Enemy shelling caused a fire in private homes. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov.

Today, at 21:55 , the head of Zaporizhzhya regional military administration Ivan Fedorov reported an enemy attack.

Private houses are burning in one of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia region due to enemy shelling. State Emergency Service crews are working at the scene - the post says.

“Preliminary, no casualties,” Fedorov added.

