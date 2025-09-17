"Enemy plans thwarted" - State Border Guard Service spokesman on the situation on Ukraine's northern borders with Russia

Russian troops failed to break through the Ukrainian border in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions. According to State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko, daily shelling and attempts to advance deep into Ukrainian territory failed due to the actions of Ukrainian defenders. Demchenko stated this during a briefing, writes UNN.

Details

Spokesman for the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko stated that the situation in the border areas with Russia remains tense, but the enemy failed to realize its plans for a breakthrough.

Along the border with Russia - this includes Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions - all these directions are subjected to daily shelling from Russia. Artillery, aviation, drones - all this is used against our border area. - Demchenko noted.

According to him, the aggressor has recently intensified attacks using drones.

We are seeing an increase in strikes using FPV drones and dropping ammunition. Sumy and Kharkiv regions suffer the most, although shelling also occurs daily in Chernihiv region. - the spokesman reported.

At the same time, he emphasized that the enemy's attempts to advance with infantry were unsuccessful. Demchenko said that there are significantly fewer enemy infantry groups now. They are trying to attack the positions of Ukrainian defenders, but, having suffered heavy losses, they cannot achieve results.

Russians attacked a fire station in Druzhkivka on Rescuer's Day

This is the merit of every one of our soldiers - from the Armed Forces to the border guards, who destroy the enemy daily. - said the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service.

Demchenko emphasized that Russia is unable to break through the defense and deepen the invasion.

The enemy cannot advance deep into Ukraine. Its plans have been thwarted, and it is forced to reduce activity after daily losses in manpower. - Demchenko summarized.

Recall

The joint Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025" have concluded without recording any direct threats to the Ukrainian border. State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko reported on the curtailment of the Russian military presence in Belarus.