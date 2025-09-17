Russians attacked a fire station in Druzhkivka on Rescuer's Day

$41.180.06
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 10872 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 54450 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 80094 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 43792 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 57497 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 82198 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 30481 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 61340 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 38370 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Over ten enemy UAVs attack Kirovohrad region: explosions heard in the citySeptember 16, 10:47 PM • 25561 views
Charlie Kirk murder suspect left a note before shooting: details revealedSeptember 17, 01:01 AM • 9448 views
Russia's entire military logistics are under threat: "ATESH" paralyzed a railway hub near YekaterinburgPhoto03:14 AM • 12018 views
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of Sweden03:37 AM • 29789 views
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MP04:55 AM • 18203 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 1476 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 54450 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 80094 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 39953 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 82198 views
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 22293 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 28757 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 59047 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 57247 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 61670 views
Russians attacked a fire station in Druzhkivka on Rescuer's Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

A drone attacked a fire station in Druzhkivka, knocking out the gate and damaging the facade, but rescuers managed to take cover. No one was injured, and the equipment remained intact.

Russians attacked a fire station in Druzhkivka on Rescuer's Day

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops struck a fire station in Druzhkivka on Rescuer's Day, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

On Rescuer's Day, Russians struck a fire station in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region

- reported the State Emergency Service.

As noted, "a drone attacked the building: the blast wave blew out the garage entrance gates, and fragments cut the facade." "But the main thing is that the rescuers managed to hide in a shelter. No one was injured. The equipment also remained intact," the State Emergency Service indicated.

"This is not the first time that Russians have deliberately targeted fire and rescue units. And it is especially cynical that they did it precisely on the professional holiday of those who save other people's lives every day. Despite the shelling and constant danger, our rescuers do not give up. They go back to work to help people!" - emphasized the State Emergency Service.

Russian army attacked rescuers in Kyiv region while eliminating the consequences of the hit - SES16.09.25, 07:14 • 4064 views

Addition

According to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, one person died and 9 were injured as a result of enemy attacks in Donetsk region yesterday. On September 16, the police recorded 2,043 enemy shellings along the front line and residential areas. 13 settlements were under fire, 39 civilian objects were damaged, including 24 residential buildings:

  • Russians launched 10 strikes with bombs, drones, and artillery on Kostiantynivka - killing one civilian and injuring five others. 7 apartment buildings, 2 private houses, a pharmacy, and a hotel were damaged;
    • in Lyman, a civilian was injured, a shop, an outbuilding, and an excavator were damaged;
      • two injured – in Raihorodok, which the enemy attacked with a Molniya-2 UAV;
        • in Staroraiske, an enemy FPV drone attacked a locomotive – a civilian was injured;
          • in Druzhkivka, 6 private houses were damaged by shelling, in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka – 4 private houses and a volunteer car;
            • occupiers shelled Kramatorsk with a Molniya-2 UAV - damaging a private house;
              • Russia struck Sviatohirsk with a Smerch MLRS – an administrative building and a religious building were damaged. In Yarova and Mayaky – one damaged private house each;
                • in Bilozerske, a private house was damaged.

                  In addition, information was established about the injury of two civilians in Yampil, who were injured as a result of the shelling on September 15.

                  Julia Shramko

                  War in Ukraine
                  Druzhkivka
                  Donetsk Oblast