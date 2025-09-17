Russians attacked a fire station in Druzhkivka on Rescuer's Day

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops struck a fire station in Druzhkivka on Rescuer's Day, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

As noted, "a drone attacked the building: the blast wave blew out the garage entrance gates, and fragments cut the facade." "But the main thing is that the rescuers managed to hide in a shelter. No one was injured. The equipment also remained intact," the State Emergency Service indicated.

"This is not the first time that Russians have deliberately targeted fire and rescue units. And it is especially cynical that they did it precisely on the professional holiday of those who save other people's lives every day. Despite the shelling and constant danger, our rescuers do not give up. They go back to work to help people!" - emphasized the State Emergency Service.

Addition

According to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, one person died and 9 were injured as a result of enemy attacks in Donetsk region yesterday. On September 16, the police recorded 2,043 enemy shellings along the front line and residential areas. 13 settlements were under fire, 39 civilian objects were damaged, including 24 residential buildings:

Russians launched 10 strikes with bombs, drones, and artillery on Kostiantynivka - killing one civilian and injuring five others. 7 apartment buildings, 2 private houses, a pharmacy, and a hotel were damaged;

in Lyman, a civilian was injured, a shop, an outbuilding, and an excavator were damaged;

two injured – in Raihorodok, which the enemy attacked with a Molniya-2 UAV;

in Staroraiske, an enemy FPV drone attacked a locomotive – a civilian was injured;

in Druzhkivka, 6 private houses were damaged by shelling, in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka – 4 private houses and a volunteer car;

occupiers shelled Kramatorsk with a Molniya-2 UAV - damaging a private house;

Russia struck Sviatohirsk with a Smerch MLRS – an administrative building and a religious building were damaged. In Yarova and Mayaky – one damaged private house each;

in Bilozerske, a private house was damaged.

In addition, information was established about the injury of two civilians in Yampil, who were injured as a result of the shelling on September 15.