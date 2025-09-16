Russian army attacked rescuers in Kyiv region while eliminating the consequences of the hit - SES

On the night of September 16, a fire broke out in a shopping center parking lot in the Kyiv region as a result of an enemy drone attack. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.

On the night of September 16, a fire broke out in the parking lot of a shopping center as a result of an enemy UAV attack. During the extinguishing of the fire, the aggressor repeatedly struck the object, as a result of which two fire and rescue vehicles were damaged. - the post says.

The fire was extinguished. 13 rescuers and 3 units of equipment were involved in the work.

