September 15, 05:38 PM • 31283 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 41968 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM • 31371 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 35622 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 36261 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 65719 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 40312 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 34026 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 37417 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 60254 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Russian army attacked rescuers in Kyiv region while eliminating the consequences of the hit - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

On the night of September 16, an enemy UAV attack caused a fire in a shopping center parking lot in the Kyiv region. During the extinguishing, the aggressor struck again, damaging two fire and rescue vehicles.

Russian army attacked rescuers in Kyiv region while eliminating the consequences of the hit - SES

On the night of September 16, a fire broke out in a shopping center parking lot in the Kyiv region as a result of an enemy drone attack. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.

On the night of September 16, a fire broke out in the parking lot of a shopping center as a result of an enemy UAV attack. During the extinguishing of the fire, the aggressor repeatedly struck the object, as a result of which two fire and rescue vehicles were damaged.

- the post says.

The fire was extinguished. 13 rescuers and 3 units of equipment were involved in the work.

Recall

On the night of September 16, as a result of a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, cars, buildings, and infrastructure were damaged. A fire broke out in one of the city's districts.

Enemy shelled rescuers in Zaporizhzhia: fire truck damaged15.09.25, 18:09 • 2548 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkraineKyiv region
Kyiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia