Russian army attacked rescuers in Kyiv region while eliminating the consequences of the hit - SES
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of September 16, an enemy UAV attack caused a fire in a shopping center parking lot in the Kyiv region. During the extinguishing, the aggressor struck again, damaging two fire and rescue vehicles.
On the night of September 16, a fire broke out in a shopping center parking lot in the Kyiv region as a result of an enemy drone attack. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.
On the night of September 16, a fire broke out in the parking lot of a shopping center as a result of an enemy UAV attack. During the extinguishing of the fire, the aggressor repeatedly struck the object, as a result of which two fire and rescue vehicles were damaged.
The fire was extinguished. 13 rescuers and 3 units of equipment were involved in the work.
Recall
On the night of September 16, as a result of a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, cars, buildings, and infrastructure were damaged. A fire broke out in one of the city's districts.
Enemy shelled rescuers in Zaporizhzhia: fire truck damaged15.09.25, 18:09 • 2548 views