The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
12:27 PM • 10482 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 15993 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 41669 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 31250 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 30296 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 34855 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm Krai
September 14, 09:08 AM • 56797 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 72639 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 105588 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
Enemy shelled rescuers in Zaporizhzhia: fire truck damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Russian troops shelled a State Emergency Service fire truck that was responding to a call in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The vehicle was damaged, but the personnel were unharmed.

Enemy shelled rescuers in Zaporizhzhia: fire truck damaged

The Russian army attacked rescuers in Zaporizhzhia region - troops shelled a fire truck that was on its way to a call, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Enemy troops shelled a fire truck that was on its way to a call to extinguish a fire. The vehicle was damaged.

- the message says.

According to the State Emergency Service, no personnel were injured.

Dnipropetrovsk region: occupiers attacked rescuers with an FPV drone while extinguishing a fire08.09.25, 17:40 • 3091 view

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine