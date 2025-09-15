Enemy shelled rescuers in Zaporizhzhia: fire truck damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled a State Emergency Service fire truck that was responding to a call in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The vehicle was damaged, but the personnel were unharmed.
Enemy troops shelled a fire truck that was on its way to a call to extinguish a fire. The vehicle was damaged.
According to the State Emergency Service, no personnel were injured.
