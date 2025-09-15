Enemy shelled rescuers in Zaporizhzhia: fire truck damaged

The Russian army attacked rescuers in Zaporizhzhia region - troops shelled a fire truck that was on its way to a call, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Enemy troops shelled a fire truck that was on its way to a call to extinguish a fire. The vehicle was damaged. - the message says.

According to the State Emergency Service, no personnel were injured.

Dnipropetrovsk region: occupiers attacked rescuers with an FPV drone while extinguishing a fire