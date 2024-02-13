Enemy has attacked DTEK's power plants 40 times since the beginning of the year

Since the beginning of the new year, the enemy has attacked DTEK's power plants 40 times. The enemy is attacking large facilities in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovs'k regions. DTEK's Executive Director Dmitry Sakharuk said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

There have been 40 attacks since the beginning of the year. First of all, large facilities are affected - thermal power plants in Donetsk Oblast and two in Dnipropetrovs'k Oblast. These are focused, targeted attacks on our plants to prevent them from supplying electricity to the grid. As for the other attacks, they are carried out on the facilities of NPC Ukrenergo and on the facilities of distribution companies operating in the following regions - Sakharuk said.

He said that over the past two weeks, the occupiers have attacked three DTEK thermal power plants, one of which was attacked last night in Dnipropetrovs'k region.

Last week it was Kryvyi Rih station. Previously, it was Kurakhivska station and now Prydniprovska. Unfortunately, a lot of drones hit the station. Critical and large-sized equipment that is very important for the station's operation was damaged. The station (Prydniprovska - ed.) is not working now, we are analyzing the damage, defecting what is damaged and what can be used in the future - Sakharuk adds.

At the same time, the executive director noted that there are currently no power outages in Dnipro and Dnipropetrovska oblast, but "the power supply scheme is unreliable, unfortunately, because a very important source of electricity is missing, which significantly reduces the reliability of power supply.

He also added that the attack damaged important and valuable equipment that "cannot be replaced quickly, so the recovery time will unfortunately be considerable.

This is not a question of hours, not of days, but of weeks, and even months, perhaps, for some nodes of the plant's operation - Sakharuk added.

Recall

In the Dnipro region, 10 Shahed attack drones were destroyed at night, but there were also hits in Dnipro, energy and infrastructure facilitieswere hit, and there were fires. In Dnipro, after the enemy attack, almost all homes have been restored to electricity.