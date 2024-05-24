Enemy fired 16 times at Donetsk region's localities, dropped bombs on Kurakhove

Russian troops attacked localities in Donetsk region 16 times over the past day, including two guided missiles on Kurakhove. There was damage to houses, an administrative building and an infrastructure facility. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadim Filashkin on Friday, UNN reports.

In total, Russians fired 16 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. 394 people evacuated from the front line, including 30 children - Filashkin wrote.

Pokrovsk district. In Marinka community, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka and Zoryane were shelled with artillery. In the Kurakhivka community, 4 houses and an industrial area in Kurakhivka, a house and an administrative building in Horishne were damaged; the enemy dropped 2 guided aerial bombs on Kurakhove.

Kramatorsk district. In Lyman, an infrastructure facility was damaged, and the outskirts of Kostyantynivka community were shelled.

Bakhmut district. In Toretsk, 2 people were wounded, 10 high-rise buildings and 3 administrative buildings were damaged. In New York 33 private houses were damaged. In Siversk, 3 houses and 2 non-residential buildings were damaged.

Russians wound 2 civilians in Donetsk region