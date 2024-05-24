Russians wound 2 civilians in Donetsk region

Russian troops wounded 2 residents of Donetsk region in Toretsk on May 23, said Vadim Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA, on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"On May 23, Russians wounded 2 residents of Donetsk region in Toretsk," Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

Since February 24, 2022, according to the data he provided, Russians have killed 1969 civilians in Donetsk region and wounded another 4915. The number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha is currently unknown.

