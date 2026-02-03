Enemy drone attacked a high-rise building in Kharkiv, there are wounded

$42.970.16
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 9676 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
11:19 AM • 5372 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of Finance
09:22 AM • 15940 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 27536 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM • 28139 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
February 3, 07:02 AM • 26635 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
February 3, 05:28 AM • 28585 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capital
February 2, 11:51 PM • 33813 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 43098 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
AFU eliminated 760 occupiers and over 50 artillery systems within a day
In Zaporizhzhia region, occupiers conducted mass inspections and interrogations of their own employees due to data leaks
Vinnytsia region suffered a massive attack from Russia: critical infrastructure was hit and power outages occurred
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputy
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA react
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favorite
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to apply
Enemy drone attacked a high-rise building in Kharkiv, there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

As a result of a Russian UAV attack on the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv, apartments in a high-rise building caught fire. Two people were injured and are receiving medical assistance.

Enemy drone attacked a high-rise building in Kharkiv, there are wounded

The Russian army attacked a high-rise building in Kharkiv with a drone, a fire broke out, and there are casualties. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

As a result of the enemy UAV strike on the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv, apartments in a residential high-rise building caught fire.

- Syniehubov reported.

According to him, State Emergency Service units and emergency medical teams are heading to the scene of the impact.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration added that two people were injured as a result of the Russian attack, and medics are providing them with all necessary assistance.

In Kharkiv and the region, 125,000 consumers are without heat after the Russian attack, and in Kyiv, over 1,100 more buildings – Deputy Prime Minister

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
