Enemy drone attacked a high-rise building in Kharkiv, there are wounded

The Russian army attacked a high-rise building in Kharkiv with a drone, a fire broke out, and there are casualties. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

As a result of the enemy UAV strike on the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv, apartments in a residential high-rise building caught fire. - Syniehubov reported.

According to him, State Emergency Service units and emergency medical teams are heading to the scene of the impact.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration added that two people were injured as a result of the Russian attack, and medics are providing them with all necessary assistance.

