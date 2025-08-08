Enemy drone attack on Kyiv region: three women wounded, houses damaged

On the night of Friday, August 8, the enemy attacked peaceful settlements in Kyiv Oblast with drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration.

Details

It is noted that Bucha district of the region was under attack.

Unfortunately, there is already information that three women aged 16, 56, and 80 were injured as a result of the enemy attack. Preliminarily, the injuries are not significant. - the statement reads.

It is also indicated that fires broke out in the private sector as a result of the enemy attack.

"There are damaged houses. All services are already working on site," the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration added.

Recall

On the night of August 4, Kyiv Oblast was attacked by Russian drones, with no casualties. In Boryspil district, 6 private houses and a car were damaged.

Kyiv region survived a night attack by the Russian Federation: buildings of shops and warehouse premises were damaged