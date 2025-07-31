$41.790.01
Kyiv region survived a night attack by the Russian Federation: buildings of shops and warehouse premises were damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2942 views

On the night of July 31, the Kyiv region was subjected to a massive attack by missiles and UAVs. Air defense forces shot down enemy targets, there were no casualties among the civilian population.

Kyiv region survived a night attack by the Russian Federation: buildings of shops and warehouse premises were damaged

On the night of July 31, Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region – missiles and UAVs were used. This was reported by UNN with reference to Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Details

As the official noted, air defense forces were operating in the region, and enemy targets were shot down. There are no casualties among the civilian population of the region, Kalashnyk writes.

There were also no hits on critical infrastructure facilities. However, in the Bucha district, as a result of the enemy attack, the buildings of three stores and warehouses were damaged.

Thanks to our defenders from the "Clean Sky" project. There are new interceptions of enemy drones. In total, almost 800 enemy targets have been shot down since the project began.

- Kalashnyk wrote.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing the KMVA, reported that six people, including a six-year-old child, died as a result of a Russian combined strike on Kyiv on July 31. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Later, UNN reported that as a result of the attack, 8 people died, including a child, and more than 30 were injured, including three police officers.

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarKyiv region
Kyiv Oblast
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kyiv