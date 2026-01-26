Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia district: fire broke out in Vilniansk, there is damage
Kyiv • UNN
During the night, the enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia district, causing a fire in Vilniansk. High-rise buildings were damaged, but there were no casualties.
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia district at night. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, a fire broke out in Vilniansk.
Multi-story buildings were damaged there - windows were broken, facades were disfigured. Preliminarily, there were no casualties
Recall
On January 20, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, killing three civilians, including a married couple and their neighbor. Two more people were injured, and six houses and three cars were damaged.
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night: private house damaged20.01.26, 03:27 • 5510 views