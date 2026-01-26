Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia district: fire broke out in Vilniansk, there is damage

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia district at night. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, a fire broke out in Vilniansk.

Multi-story buildings were damaged there - windows were broken, facades were disfigured. Preliminarily, there were no casualties - Fedorov said.

Recall

On January 20, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, killing three civilians, including a married couple and their neighbor. Two more people were injured, and six houses and three cars were damaged.

