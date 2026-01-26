Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia district: fire broke out in Vilniansk, there is damage

$43.170.00
50.520.00
ukenru
January 25, 06:28 PM • 10324 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 16323 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 15883 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 15238 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 15201 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 15012 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 14713 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 15725 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 26705 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 44999 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3m/s
90%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy stated that international unity must work for the full protection of Ukraine and EuropeJanuary 25, 03:40 PM • 3680 views
Over 13,000 flights canceled in the US due to winter stormJanuary 25, 04:09 PM • 3902 views
A mural warning of retaliation in case of a US military strike appeared in Tehran's central squareJanuary 25, 06:18 PM • 3982 views
Drove a quad bike into oncoming lane: SBI establishes circumstances of fatal road accident in which MP Salamakha died07:26 PM • 4530 views
Enemy drone hit an apartment building in Dnipro in front of patrol officersVideo07:49 PM • 6686 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 88269 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 102242 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 110525 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 104097 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 104922 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Klymenko
Gitanas Nausėda
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lithuania
Vilnius
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 21074 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 21140 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 37597 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 37942 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 50917 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Bild
Shahed-136

Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia district: fire broke out in Vilniansk, there is damage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

During the night, the enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia district, causing a fire in Vilniansk. High-rise buildings were damaged, but there were no casualties.

Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia district: fire broke out in Vilniansk, there is damage

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia district at night. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, a fire broke out in Vilniansk.

Multi-story buildings were damaged there - windows were broken, facades were disfigured. Preliminarily, there were no casualties

- Fedorov said.

Recall

On January 20, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, killing three civilians, including a married couple and their neighbor. Two more people were injured, and six houses and three cars were damaged.

Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night: private house damaged20.01.26, 03:27 • 5510 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia