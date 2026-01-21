Enemy attacked Odesa region: industrial infrastructure damaged, one person injured

Russian troops massively attacked the south of Odesa region with drones at night, residential and industrial infrastructure was damaged, a furniture warehouse was affected, there is a victim, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, the enemy again massively attacked the south of Odesa region with drones. Residential and industrial infrastructure was damaged. Unfortunately, one person was injured. - Kiper reported.

Details

According to the head of the OVA, there is damage and destruction of residential private houses in the Odesa district. A warehouse building with furniture products was destroyed.

"According to preliminary information, a 50-year-old man sustained leg injuries. He was hospitalized. Doctors are providing all necessary medical care," Kiper noted.

According to him, the fires that broke out were promptly extinguished by rescuers.

