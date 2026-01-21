$43.180.08
January 20, 08:12 PM • 16624 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 34229 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 30181 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 47915 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 32633 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 45587 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 25219 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 29225 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 26760 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 27296 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Publications
Exclusives
Enemy attacked Odesa region: industrial infrastructure damaged, one person injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

During the night, the enemy massively attacked the south of Odesa region with drones, damaging residential and industrial infrastructure. A 50-year-old man sustained a leg injury and was hospitalized.

Enemy attacked Odesa region: industrial infrastructure damaged, one person injured

Russian troops massively attacked the south of Odesa region with drones at night, residential and industrial infrastructure was damaged, a furniture warehouse was affected, there is a victim, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, the enemy again massively attacked the south of Odesa region with drones. Residential and industrial infrastructure was damaged. Unfortunately, one person was injured.

- Kiper reported.

Details

According to the head of the OVA, there is damage and destruction of residential private houses in the Odesa district. A warehouse building with furniture products was destroyed.

"According to preliminary information, a 50-year-old man sustained leg injuries. He was hospitalized. Doctors are providing all necessary medical care," Kiper noted.

According to him, the fires that broke out were promptly extinguished by rescuers.

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic "Iskander", 84 out of 97 enemy drones neutralized21.01.26, 08:36 • 862 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
War in Ukraine
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast