Enemy attack on Poltava region: thousands of consumers left without electricity

$41.590.00
48.640.00
ukenru
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 04:01 PM • 30962 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 52045 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 32247 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 57800 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 122226 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 149199 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 84590 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 210314 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 57675 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 69765 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
67%
747mm
Popular news
Parliament prepares law for post-war elections: Stefanchuk reveals detailsJune 28, 08:57 PM • 19261 views
Brutal murder in Kharkiv due to "animosity": teenager taken into custodyJune 28, 09:59 PM • 7828 views
<p>Air raid alert across Ukraine, explosions already heard in Zaporizhzhia</p>June 28, 11:31 PM • 11705 views
Massive attack on Ukraine: enemy missiles and UAVs hit enterprises12:48 AM • 15729 views
Enemy attack on Lviv region: critical infrastructure targeted03:34 AM • 9762 views
Publications
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 30959 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 149197 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 148206 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 210313 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 144380 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 52040 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 24169 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from VeniceJune 27, 03:37 PM • 34527 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling GucciJune 27, 02:27 PM • 40174 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 148206 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

Enemy attack on Poltava region: thousands of consumers left without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Poltava region suffered a massive combined attack: a hit occurred in the Kremenchuk district, and a building caught fire in the Poltava district. 1614 household and 58 commercial consumers in 18 settlements were left without electricity.

Enemy attack on Poltava region: thousands of consumers left without electricity

Enemy attack on Poltavshchyna: impact and power outage russia carried out a massive combined attack on Poltavshchyna. The elimination of the consequences of the impact is ongoing in Kremenchuk district. 1614 household and 58 legal consumers in 18 settlements of Lokhvytsia and Velyka Bahachka communities were left without electricity.

This was reported by acting head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut, UNN reports.

The enemy once again carried out a massive combined attack on Poltavshchyna. Most of the weapons were shot down by air defense forces and means. The elimination of the consequences of the impact is ongoing in Kremenchuk district. Due to falling debris, a building of one of the enterprises caught fire in Poltava district. The fire was extinguished. An extension to a residential building was also damaged

- Kohut wrote.

He noted that in all cases there were no casualties.

In addition, due to a technological disruption, 1614 household and 58 legal consumers in 18 settlements of Lokhvytsia and Velyka Bahachka communities were left without electricity. Emergency brigades are already working to restore power supply

- Kohut informs.

F-16 pilot Ustymenko died defending the sky from Russian attack29.06.25, 09:11 • 682 views

Additional information

Due to enemy attacks on the night of Sunday, June 29, at least three people were injured in Cherkasy Oblast.

Also on the night of Sunday, June 29, the enemy attacked Lviv Oblast with combat drones and cruise missiles. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
Lviv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9