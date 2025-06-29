Enemy attack on Poltava region: thousands of consumers left without electricity

Enemy attack on Poltavshchyna: impact and power outage russia carried out a massive combined attack on Poltavshchyna. The elimination of the consequences of the impact is ongoing in Kremenchuk district. 1614 household and 58 legal consumers in 18 settlements of Lokhvytsia and Velyka Bahachka communities were left without electricity.

This was reported by acting head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut, UNN reports.

The enemy once again carried out a massive combined attack on Poltavshchyna. Most of the weapons were shot down by air defense forces and means. The elimination of the consequences of the impact is ongoing in Kremenchuk district. Due to falling debris, a building of one of the enterprises caught fire in Poltava district. The fire was extinguished. An extension to a residential building was also damaged - Kohut wrote.

He noted that in all cases there were no casualties.

In addition, due to a technological disruption, 1614 household and 58 legal consumers in 18 settlements of Lokhvytsia and Velyka Bahachka communities were left without electricity. Emergency brigades are already working to restore power supply - Kohut informs.

Additional information

Due to enemy attacks on the night of Sunday, June 29, at least three people were injured in Cherkasy Oblast.

Also on the night of Sunday, June 29, the enemy attacked Lviv Oblast with combat drones and cruise missiles.