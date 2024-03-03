Enemy aircraft activity decreased in the south - Humeniuk

After shooting down more enemy aircraft, the occupiers reduced their activity in the south. The Russians began to use aviation in this area more cautiously. This was reported by Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Aviation activity in our area of responsibility has significantly decreased. They are now reorienting it to stay over the seas, either the Azov or the Black Sea. And from there they launch missiles. That is, they continue to use air strikes, but they are somewhat different. Guided bombs have not been used for several days. - Humeniuk said.

She noted that last week the occupants launched one guided aerial bomb in Kherson district.

The hit was in an open area, and no damage or casualties were reported. However, it coincided with the downing of another Su in the East, and we saw tactical aircraft regrouping and returning to the airfield. ," added Humeniuk.

Recall

The General Staff reported that over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation struck eight locations where Russian troops were concentrated, shot down a Su-34 fighter-bomber, and destroyed an artillery installation.