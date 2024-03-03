Enemy aircraft activity decreased in the south - Humeniuk

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 11457 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 31881 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 30941 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 185082 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 171196 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 170213 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217365 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248388 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154178 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371432 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 151638 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 51302 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 69216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 30610 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 22553 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 31881 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 185082 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 152142 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 171196 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 161899 views
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 3952 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16824 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17704 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 22905 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 30962 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Enemy aircraft activity decreased in the south - Humeniuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29580 views

After several enemy planes were shot down, the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces reported that enemy aviation activity in the south had significantly decreased.

Enemy aircraft activity decreased in the south - Humeniuk

After shooting down more enemy aircraft, the occupiers reduced their activity in the south. The Russians began to use aviation in this area more cautiously. This was reported by Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Aviation activity in our area of responsibility has significantly decreased. They are now reorienting it to stay over the seas, either the Azov or the Black Sea. And from there they launch missiles. That is, they continue to use air strikes, but they are somewhat different. Guided bombs have not been used for several days. 

- Humeniuk said.

She noted that last week the occupants launched one guided aerial bomb  in Kherson district.

The hit was in an open area, and no damage or casualties were reported. However, it coincided with the downing of another Su in the East, and we saw tactical aircraft regrouping and returning to the airfield.

 ," added Humeniuk.

Recall

The General Staff reported that over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation struck eight locations where Russian troops were concentrated, shot down a Su-34 fighter-bomber, and destroyed an artillery installation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Su-34
Natalia Humeniuk
Sea of Azov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Kherson
