09:24 AM
Death toll from Russian attack on Ternopil rises to 12, in some places in the city the chlorine level is 6.5 times higher - mayor
Exclusive
08:21 AM
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
Exclusive
08:06 AM
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
07:42 AM
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
07:17 AM
Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey: meetings with Erdogan and Trump's special envoy Witkoff expectedPhoto
05:06 AM
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
November 19, 03:05 AM
Trump administration secretly developing new plan to end war in Ukraine with Russia - Axios
November 18, 10:19 PM
US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to UkrainePhoto
November 18, 07:06 PM
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
November 18, 06:35 PM
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
Exclusives
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
08:06 AM
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
07:42 AM
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 50415 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 69278 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 111711 views
Employee reservation: New rules introduced for innovative enterprises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1124 views

New criteria for reserving conscripts for critically important defense innovative enterprises have been introduced into Resolution No. 76. The number of reserved persons is now limited by the indicators specified in contracts with the Ministry of Defense.

Employee reservation: New rules introduced for innovative enterprises

New criteria have been added to Resolution No. 76, which regulates the procedure for booking conscripts. The changes concern critically important defense innovation enterprises working under contracts with the Ministry of Defense. This was reported by Oleksandr Fediienko, head of the cybersecurity subcommittee, on his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

Details

A new rule has been introduced for enterprises that carry out defense innovation developments under contracts with the Ministry of Defense. The number of conscripts that can be booked can now not exceed the limit indicators directly specified in the contract with the ministry. This restriction will be mandatory for all companies that have the status of critically important in this sector.

"The list of enterprises that can be recognized as critically important has been supplemented with: enterprises that develop defense innovations and military equipment without using budget funds, under contracts with the Ministry of Defense," the post says.

The updated criteria are intended to streamline the booking process and provide support to enterprises that create modern defense technologies.

Recall

A bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada that proposes to expand the grounds for temporary restriction of Ukrainian citizens' travel abroad. The ban will apply to booked persons until the end of martial law and mobilization.

Alla Kiosak

EconomyPolitics
Technology
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada