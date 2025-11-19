Employee reservation: New rules introduced for innovative enterprises

New criteria have been added to Resolution No. 76, which regulates the procedure for booking conscripts. The changes concern critically important defense innovation enterprises working under contracts with the Ministry of Defense. This was reported by Oleksandr Fediienko, head of the cybersecurity subcommittee, on his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

Details

A new rule has been introduced for enterprises that carry out defense innovation developments under contracts with the Ministry of Defense. The number of conscripts that can be booked can now not exceed the limit indicators directly specified in the contract with the ministry. This restriction will be mandatory for all companies that have the status of critically important in this sector.

"The list of enterprises that can be recognized as critically important has been supplemented with: enterprises that develop defense innovations and military equipment without using budget funds, under contracts with the Ministry of Defense," the post says.

The updated criteria are intended to streamline the booking process and provide support to enterprises that create modern defense technologies.

Recall

A bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada that proposes to expand the grounds for temporary restriction of Ukrainian citizens' travel abroad. The ban will apply to booked persons until the end of martial law and mobilization.