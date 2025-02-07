Emergency power outages resume in several regions of Ukraine

Ukraine has reintroduced emergency power outage schedules this morning, UNN reports, citing data from regional power distribution companies and energy companies.

Sumy region

"At the direction of NPC Ukrenergo, emergency outage schedules have been introduced in Sumy region. Currently, the SAS are in effect for the 1st and 2nd lines of consumers," Sumyoblenergo reported on social media.

Dnipro region

"At Ukrenergo's command, emergency blackouts are being applied again in Dnipropetrovs'k and Donetsk regions today," DTEK said.

Donetsk region

Poltava region

"HAZ has been used in the region! Dear consumers! By order of NPC Ukrenergo, on February 7 at 07:36, we received a command to maintain 1.2 lines of gas supply," Poltavaoblenergo reported.

Kirovograd region

"On February 07, 2025, from 07 hours. 40 min. by the order of NPC Ukrenergo, the schedule of emergency outages (SO) was put into effect according to the operating mode of the IPS of Ukraine," Kirovohradoblenergo reported.