Embezzlement of UAH 6.4 million on protective suits for the State Emergency Service: supplier served with suspicion notice

Investigators have notified the director of a company that supplied protective suits to Vinnytsia rescuers at almost double the inflated price of suspicion. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Embezzlement of 6.4 million hryvnias on protective suits for rescuers: the director of the supplying company has been notified of suspicion - the message says.

According to the investigation, in 2022, the director of a Lviv company, in prior conspiracy with officials of the State Emergency Service of Vinnytsia region, supplied 790 sets of radiation, chemical and biological protection suits of improper quality at almost double the inflated price. The suits were purchased for UAH 8,100 per unit instead of the market price of UAH 4,417. The state suffered losses of UAH 6.4 million.

Under the procedural guidance of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, she was notified of suspicion of misappropriation of budget funds by abuse of official position by prior conspiracy, under martial law, on a particularly large scale (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and of legalization of property obtained by criminal means (Part 1 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The issue of a preventive measure is being decided.

The safety of rescuers and the targeted use of budget funds in the field of civil protection are of critical importance under martial law. Any abuses during procurement receive a principled legal assessment - added the Prosecutor General's Office.

