Embezzlement of UAH 6.4 million on protective suits for the State Emergency Service: supplier served with suspicion notice

"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 4220 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
09:22 AM • 13744 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 24753 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM • 25553 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
07:02 AM • 25529 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
February 3, 05:28 AM • 27645 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 33272 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 42413 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 28565 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
AFU eliminated 760 occupiers and over 50 artillery systems within a dayPhotoFebruary 3, 04:49 AM • 13744 views
In Zaporizhzhia region, occupiers conducted mass inspections and interrogations of their own employees due to data leaksFebruary 3, 05:15 AM • 5460 views
Vinnytsia region suffered a massive attack from Russia: critical infrastructure was hit and power outages occurredFebruary 3, 06:15 AM • 12296 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 42619 views
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputy09:06 AM • 20438 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 42689 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 57803 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 43563 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elitesFebruary 2, 03:28 PM • 47083 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 119797 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Fedir Venislavskyi
Ukraine
Dnipro
Odesa Oblast
Kharkiv
United States
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhoto11:58 AM • 1376 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 25134 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 25997 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 25380 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 24001 views
Embezzlement of UAH 6.4 million on protective suits for the State Emergency Service: supplier served with suspicion notice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

The director of a Lviv company has been served with a suspicion notice for embezzling UAH 6.4 million. She supplied protective suits to the Vinnytsia State Emergency Service at an inflated price.

Embezzlement of UAH 6.4 million on protective suits for the State Emergency Service: supplier served with suspicion notice

Investigators have notified the director of a company that supplied protective suits to Vinnytsia rescuers at almost double the inflated price of suspicion. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Embezzlement of 6.4 million hryvnias on protective suits for rescuers: the director of the supplying company has been notified of suspicion

- the message says.

According to the investigation, in 2022, the director of a Lviv company, in prior conspiracy with officials of the State Emergency Service of Vinnytsia region, supplied 790 sets of radiation, chemical and biological protection suits of improper quality at almost double the inflated price. The suits were purchased for UAH 8,100 per unit instead of the market price of UAH 4,417. The state suffered losses of UAH 6.4 million.

Under the procedural guidance of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, she was notified of suspicion of misappropriation of budget funds by abuse of official position by prior conspiracy, under martial law, on a particularly large scale (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and of legalization of property obtained by criminal means (Part 1 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The issue of a preventive measure is being decided.

The safety of rescuers and the targeted use of budget funds in the field of civil protection are of critical importance under martial law. Any abuses during procurement receive a principled legal assessment

- added the Prosecutor General's Office.

In Kyiv region, former head of TCC illegally seized 8 cars from enterprises under the pretext of the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine02.02.26, 15:11 • 3786 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State budget
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine