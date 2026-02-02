$42.810.04
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The New York Times

In Kyiv region, former head of TCC illegally seized 8 cars from enterprises under the pretext of the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

The former head of the district TCC in Kyiv region has been notified of suspicion for the illegal seizure of 8 vehicles from enterprises. Damages exceeded 4 million hryvnias, three cars have already been returned to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In Kyiv region, former head of TCC illegally seized 8 cars from enterprises under the pretext of the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The State Bureau of Investigation announced suspicion to the former head of one of the district territorial centers for recruitment and social support in Kyiv Oblast, who illegally seized vehicles from entrepreneurs. This was reported by the SBI press service, writes UNN.

Details

The investigation established that the official, without legal grounds, seized 8 vehicles from two enterprises engaged in cargo transportation. He took the transport without proper documents, using the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a pretext.

Subsequently, at his direction, acceptance and transfer acts were drawn up retroactively, allegedly for the transfer of vehicles to military units. However, in fact, these vehicles did not reach the units.

As a result of the illegal actions, the enterprises suffered losses amounting to over 4 million hryvnias.

With the assistance of the SBI, three vehicles have now been returned and transferred to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

- the statement reads.

The actions of the former official were qualified under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — abuse of power under martial law. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years.

The issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint is currently being decided.

Olga Rozgon

