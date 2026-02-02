Sixth phase of Operation "Guardian": 110 individuals suspected of evading military service
Kyiv • UNN
The National Police of Ukraine has notified 110 individuals of suspicion within the framework of the sixth phase of the special operation "Guardian." They used falsified medical certificates and documents to evade mobilization.
As part of the sixth stage of the nationwide special operation "Guardian," law enforcement officers reported suspicion to 110 individuals for newly discovered facts of evasion of military service. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
According to law enforcement, this involves the use of falsified medical certificates and documents regarding the alleged need to care for relatives with disabilities. These are the papers that the defendants submitted to the relevant authorities to obtain deferrals from mobilization or early termination of military service.
During the checks, it was established that in some cases, the persons allegedly being cared for did not actually have a disability or did not require constant supervision. In other episodes, the medical documents contained unreliable information about the health status of men of conscription age.
In addition, law enforcement officers uncovered cases where servicemen, with the help of fictitious certificates, not only stopped serving but also illegally received payments provided by law.
