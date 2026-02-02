Sixth phase of Operation "Guardian": 110 individuals suspected of evading military service

$42.810.04
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
08:37 AM • 18854 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 47462 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 65027 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 44470 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 47030 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 33984 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 51144 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 64701 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 40447 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Ihor Klymenko
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Cherkasy Oblast
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
The New York Times

Sixth phase of Operation "Guardian": 110 individuals suspected of evading military service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1864 views

The National Police of Ukraine has notified 110 individuals of suspicion within the framework of the sixth phase of the special operation "Guardian." They used falsified medical certificates and documents to evade mobilization.

Sixth phase of Operation "Guardian": 110 individuals suspected of evading military service

As part of the sixth stage of the nationwide special operation "Guardian," law enforcement officers reported suspicion to 110 individuals for newly discovered facts of evasion of military service. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement, this involves the use of falsified medical certificates and documents regarding the alleged need to care for relatives with disabilities. These are the papers that the defendants submitted to the relevant authorities to obtain deferrals from mobilization or early termination of military service.

During the checks, it was established that in some cases, the persons allegedly being cared for did not actually have a disability or did not require constant supervision. In other episodes, the medical documents contained unreliable information about the health status of men of conscription age.

In addition, law enforcement officers uncovered cases where servicemen, with the help of fictitious certificates, not only stopped serving but also illegally received payments provided by law.

Recall

As a result of an enemy drone attack on a bus with miners in Ternivka, 12 people died. Another 16 people were injured. This was reported by the police.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
National Police of Ukraine
Ukraine