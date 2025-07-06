Elon Musk said he would challenge the US two-party system and "restore" freedom to the country

After conducting a poll among his followers, tech magnate Elon Musk announced the creation of a new political party called "The American Party" to "restore freedom" to the United States.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the American entrepreneur's page on X.

Details

Through his X account, the entrepreneur announced this Saturday the creation of a new political force.

By a 2-to-1 margin, you want a new political party, and you should have one. When it comes to our country going bankrupt due to waste and corruption, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the American Party was created to restore your freedom. - Musk stated on X.

The American billionaire, founder of SpaceX, owner of X (Twitter), and CEO of Tesla hinted at a poll he conducted yesterday.

In it, Musk asked his followers if they wanted "independence from the two-party system."

After that, 1.2 million users cast a digital vote, and 65% voted "yes." - the businessman stated.

Recall Musk's public scandal with Trump

Musk was a close ally of Donald Trump; he financed the Republican candidate's company during the 2024 presidential election.

In early summer 2025, US President Donald Trump effectively confirmed the deterioration of his relationship with entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk.

Musk announced in May that he was leaving the government agency because his "scheduled time" as a special government employee had come to an end. Donald Trump then called him "one of the greatest business leaders and innovators the world has ever produced."

The magnate's statements were in the context of Donald Trump's proposed budget bill. The bill included hundreds of changes, such as tax cuts and changes in social benefits, particularly in healthcare. Musk called the bill "massive and outrageous."

The expenditures provided for in the bill will increase the "already gigantic budget deficit" and "burden the American people with crushing and unbearable debt." - Musk stated.

US President Donald Trump said that billionaire Elon Musk had lost his mind and took away his mandate.