Eight countries and the EU will boycott the opening of the 2026 Paralympic Games, the list will grow - MFA

Officials from eight countries and the EU will boycott the opening ceremony of the 2026 Paralympic Games. Ukrainian diplomats are working to increase the number of such states and to trigger a "domino effect" with their decisions. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

Details

As reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on February 25, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with the head of the National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine, Valeriy Sushkevych, to discuss the interaction of Ukrainian diplomacy with the Paralympic movement, in particular, joint opposition to the whitewashing of Russian war crimes in international sports.

The unsportsmanlike conduct of the International Paralympic Committee remains at the center of our work. The admission of Russians and Belarusians under national symbols is a shameful decision that serves the propaganda of aggressor states - Sybiha stated.

The Minister emphasized that diplomats are actively working to expand the circle of states that will officially boycott the opening ceremony, including those whose decisions could trigger a "domino effect".

We already have confirmation from eight states, as well as from the EU. The list will grow. Some partners have already made public statements, others have confirmed to us in a working order - Sybiha noted.

"The decision cannot be overturned" - IPC issues new statement on Russian and Belarusian participation in the 2026 Paralympics

In this context, the head of the Ukrainian foreign policy department and the head of the NPC of Ukraine coordinated their positions and further steps. Thus, a separate track of work is being carried out with Italy as the host country, where the ministers of foreign affairs and sports have already expressed their unequivocal positions, given that this issue is civilizational.

Sybiha noted that work with partners continues to clarify the international legal risks of Russia's attempts to legitimize its occupation.

It is particularly indicative that the National Paralympic Committee of Russia publicly posted information about its "activities" in occupied Crimea. Therefore, the demonstration of the state symbols of the Russian Federation is a direct gift to propaganda and an indirect signal of recognition of the occupation. I believe that the host country, Italy, must use all available tools to prevent this shame from happening on its land - the minister added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the shameful September decision of the General Assembly of the International Paralympic Committee, which effectively "pulled" Russians and Belarusians to the starts in Italy, despite the lack of time for full qualification, deserves special attention. As a result, representatives of the aggressors received 10 tickets in the form of "wild cards", which are usually granted in exceptional cases. This step puts other athletes in unequal conditions. As a result, preferences for aggressors and a redrawing of the limited quota. That is, fewer opportunities for others. We are directly telling partners about this.

While the sounds of Russian weapons are heard on Ukrainian soil, the anthems of Russia and Belarus have no place in the civilized world - Andriy Sybiha emphasized.

He added that sports should unite around rules and dignity - and not become a Russian hybrid weapon.

Finland announced a political boycott of the Paralympic opening ceremony due to the admission of Russians and Belarusians

Recall

The Ukrainian Paralympic team previously announced a boycott of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Games, but confirmed its participation in the competitions.