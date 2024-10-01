eHouse: Ukrainians have purchased more than 13 thousand homes in two years

Over the 2 years of the eHouse program, Ukrainians have been able to purchase more than 13,000 homes on soft loans. The total amount of loans issued exceeded UAH 21 billion, UNN reports with reference to Diia.

"In the 2 years of the eHouse program, Ukrainians have purchased 13+ thousand homes under the affordable lending program. In total, loans have been issued for over UAH 21 billion. Since the launch of eOselya, 13,137 Ukrainian families have purchased housing on a soft loan," the app says.

The average size of a home purchased by Ukrainians is 56.6 square meters. Also, most often people bought a house in Kyiv and the region.

Recall

Ukrainians can use the eRestore certificate for the first installment of the eHouse program through Diia.