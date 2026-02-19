"Educational migration" introduced in a number of Kyiv districts: why and how it works

In Kyiv, after massive shelling, a mechanism of "educational migration" was introduced so that children could study in person and at the same time not sit in cold classrooms. This was announced by the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration Valentyn Mondryivskyi, reports UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

According to Mondryivskyi, after the damage to CHP-4, some of the capital's educational institutions were left without heating. As of February 19, 14% of the city's educational institutions, including 62 schools, are without heat. To preserve the educational process, the city offered two mechanisms - distance learning and "educational migration" to institutions with guaranteed heating.

Children should not study in cold schools. Therefore, the first operational decision was to transfer institutions to a distance format. When it became clear that in some schools the heating season was actually over and its restoration would take time, we determined the mechanism of "educational migration". Full-time education is extremely important, especially for primary school students. As of today, this mechanism is applied in six districts of the city. At the same time, there are isolated cases when institutions try to work in conditions of low temperatures - we categorically forbid this. - said the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

In particular, according to him, in the Darnytskyi district, primary classes of six schools, in the Dniprovskyi district - two, in the Pecherskyi district - four, were transferred to neighboring educational institutions with stable heating. In the Holosiivskyi district, four institutions were transferred, in the Shevchenkivskyi district - seven. Also, pupils of ten preschool educational institutions were temporarily transferred.

Currently, 39 schools in the city are working remotely. 14.8% of students study online. The distance form is a legal and full-fledged format for organizing the educational process in the absence of heating.

The Department of Education and Science emphasizes: if the temperature in a particular institution is below the permissible norm, the decision on full-time education must be immediately reviewed. District education departments have been instructed to additionally check the temperature regime in schools in Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi and Pecherskyi districts.

