"Educational migration" introduced in a number of Kyiv districts: why and how it works

$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 5368 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 9164 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
02:37 PM • 8724 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 16513 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
12:37 PM • 14746 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 25005 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 24406 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 24667 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 23789 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 18269 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2.3m/s
77%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Large-scale drug network uncovered in special operation "Rubicon", 104 detained in Ukraine and abroad - Prosecutor General KravchenkoVideoFebruary 19, 08:18 AM • 17956 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared11:15 AM • 22491 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhoto12:06 PM • 16802 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch12:42 PM • 11659 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 9498 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 9518 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 16512 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 25004 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared11:15 AM • 22503 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 40545 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Bloggers
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch12:42 PM • 11665 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhoto12:06 PM • 16810 views
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 23346 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 31331 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 32392 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
YouTube

"Educational migration" introduced in a number of Kyiv districts: why and how it works

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

To preserve the educational process after massive Russian attacks that left a number of schools without heating, two mechanisms were introduced in Kyiv – distance learning and "educational migration."

"Educational migration" introduced in a number of Kyiv districts: why and how it works

In Kyiv, after massive shelling, a mechanism of "educational migration" was introduced so that children could study in person and at the same time not sit in cold classrooms. This was announced by the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration Valentyn Mondryivskyi, reports UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

According to Mondryivskyi, after the damage to CHP-4, some of the capital's educational institutions were left without heating. As of February 19, 14% of the city's educational institutions, including 62 schools, are without heat. To preserve the educational process, the city offered two mechanisms - distance learning and "educational migration" to institutions with guaranteed heating.

Children should not study in cold schools. Therefore, the first operational decision was to transfer institutions to a distance format. When it became clear that in some schools the heating season was actually over and its restoration would take time, we determined the mechanism of "educational migration". Full-time education is extremely important, especially for primary school students. As of today, this mechanism is applied in six districts of the city. At the same time, there are isolated cases when institutions try to work in conditions of low temperatures - we categorically forbid this.

- said the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

In particular, according to him, in the Darnytskyi district, primary classes of six schools, in the Dniprovskyi district - two, in the Pecherskyi district - four, were transferred to neighboring educational institutions with stable heating. In the Holosiivskyi district, four institutions were transferred, in the Shevchenkivskyi district - seven. Also, pupils of ten preschool educational institutions were temporarily transferred.

Currently, 39 schools in the city are working remotely. 14.8% of students study online. The distance form is a legal and full-fledged format for organizing the educational process in the absence of heating.

The Department of Education and Science emphasizes: if the temperature in a particular institution is below the permissible norm, the decision on full-time education must be immediately reviewed. District education departments have been instructed to additionally check the temperature regime in schools in Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi and Pecherskyi districts.

Guide for catching up on educational losses has been developed in Ukraine: what it entails21.01.26, 12:20 • 3062 views

Antonina Tumanova

KyivEducation
Energy
Heating
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Darnytskyi District
Kyiv City State Administration
Holosiivskyi district
Pechersk district
Kyiv