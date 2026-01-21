A guide for catching up on educational losses has been developed in Ukraine: what it entails

The Ministry of Education and Science has published a guide on overcoming educational losses, which should help schools, communities, and educational managers to systematically address the issue, the Ministry of Education and Science reported, writes UNN.

"The Ministry of Education and Science has published a guide on overcoming educational losses, developed to support coordinated actions at all levels of education management - from teachers and educational institutions to communities and the state," the statement says. The authors of the publication are Oksana Pasichnyk and Olena Linnik.

The guide, as noted, is addressed to educators, heads of educational institutions, management and pedagogical teams, community representatives, and partners in the field of education who seek to act systematically: to see the full picture of educational losses, use proven tools, and build long-term support for Ukrainian children.

"The purpose of the guide is to collect and systematize existing developments on overcoming educational losses and present them as a holistic logic of action: from diagnosis and planning to the implementation of measures and monitoring of results," the Ministry of Education and Science noted.

In particular, the guide:

contains an overview of key state, public, and international initiatives so that schools and communities can rely on existing solutions;

offers practical tools for working with students: samples of diagnostic materials, accounting forms, templates for support plans;

provides checklists for administrations and teachers with a clear division of responsibilities and indicators to be monitored;

describes effective formats of working with students and parents, including catch-up weeks, individual consultations, socio-emotional learning, and tutoring support.

The guide, as indicated, is recommended for use by the decision of the methodological council of the Ukrainian Institute for Educational Development and was developed in accordance with the content of the typical program for advanced training of pedagogical workers. Its materials can be used in the system of postgraduate pedagogical education.

