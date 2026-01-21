$43.180.08
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasons
January 20, 08:12 PM • 27267 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 48443 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 43207 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 69741 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 39516 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 59666 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 26913 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 29902 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 27545 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
A guide for catching up on educational losses has been developed in Ukraine: what it entails

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

The Ministry of Education and Science has presented a guide for catching up on educational losses. It will help schools, communities, and administrators systematically address this issue.

A guide for catching up on educational losses has been developed in Ukraine: what it entails

The Ministry of Education and Science has published a guide on overcoming educational losses, which should help schools, communities, and educational managers to systematically address the issue, the Ministry of Education and Science reported, writes UNN.

Details

"The Ministry of Education and Science has published a guide on overcoming educational losses, developed to support coordinated actions at all levels of education management - from teachers and educational institutions to communities and the state," the statement says. The authors of the publication are Oksana Pasichnyk and Olena Linnik.

The guide, as noted, is addressed to educators, heads of educational institutions, management and pedagogical teams, community representatives, and partners in the field of education who seek to act systematically: to see the full picture of educational losses, use proven tools, and build long-term support for Ukrainian children.

"The purpose of the guide is to collect and systematize existing developments on overcoming educational losses and present them as a holistic logic of action: from diagnosis and planning to the implementation of measures and monitoring of results," the Ministry of Education and Science noted.

In particular, the guide:

  • contains an overview of key state, public, and international initiatives so that schools and communities can rely on existing solutions;
    • offers practical tools for working with students: samples of diagnostic materials, accounting forms, templates for support plans;
      • provides checklists for administrations and teachers with a clear division of responsibilities and indicators to be monitored;
        • describes effective formats of working with students and parents, including catch-up weeks, individual consultations, socio-emotional learning, and tutoring support.

          The guide, as indicated, is recommended for use by the decision of the methodological council of the Ukrainian Institute for Educational Development and was developed in accordance with the content of the typical program for advanced training of pedagogical workers. Its materials can be used in the system of postgraduate pedagogical education.

          More than 90% of teachers believe that students have become worse at learning over the past few years - survey04.10.24, 14:14 • 10714 views

          Julia Shramko

          SocietyEducation
          Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine