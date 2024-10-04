More than 90% of teachers believe that students have become worse at learning over the past few years - survey

The vast majority of teachers are convinced that after the full-scale invasion of Russia , students began to learn worse. This is evidenced by a survey conducted by Rakuten Viber together with the online education studio EdEra on the eve of Teacher's Day, UNN reports.

A survey was conducted among educators to find out whether students' academic performance has deteriorated since the start of the full-scale invasion. Teachers answered why this is happening and what methods can bring academic performance back to a sufficient level.

About 1000 respondents took part in the survey.

The majority - 95% of teachers surveyed - believe that students' academic performance has deteriorated since February 2022. These observations are based on teachers' own impressions, diagnostics conducted with students, discussions with other teachers, and worsening grades - the survey says.

Among the reasons, respondents identified domestic obstacles (83.8% of teachers selected this option) and stress due to the war (73.7%) as the main causes of educational losses.

What else did the surveyed teachers think influenced their performance

Long-term online learning - 57.6%;

Students' lack of understanding of their future - 56.4%;

The accumulated backlog since the coronavirus crisis is 56.4%;

Lack of motivation to study among students - 53.4%



The respondents noted that not only educators are responsible for making up for the educational losses of students.

In particular, 74% of the surveyed educators believe that students themselves are responsible for improving their academic performance. In addition, 72% of respondents noted the role of parents in making up for educational losses.

Teachers themselves were third in the ranking - 69.1% of educators believe that they themselves should be responsible for catching up with students. In addition, every fourth teacher (23.9%) believes that local authorities should also be responsible for catching up on educational losses.

The Ministry of Education has updated the rules for distance learning and studying abroad from the 2025-2026 academic year. The changes relate to the minimum number of students in distance learning classes, education of children in the TOT and abroad.