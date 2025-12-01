Each combat brigade will receive a predictable number of recruits - Palisa

$42.190.00
November 30, 06:02 PM • 25166 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 37813 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 34121 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 36080 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 35293 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 34892 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 42061 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 33311 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 28181 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 24535 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
Publications
Exclusives
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 53231 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 94620 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 76820 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 85026 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 82923 views
Each combat brigade will receive a predictable number of recruits - Palisa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1416 views

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa stated that each combat brigade should receive a predictable number of recruits. This will allow soldiers to know their unit, commander, and team from day one, as well as plan training and rotations.

Each combat brigade will receive a predictable number of recruits - Palisa

Each combat brigade must receive a predictable number of recruits. This was stated by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (OP) Pavlo Palisa following a conversation with Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, "a fighter must come exactly where he will serve."

And from day one, know: this is my unit, this is my commander, this is my team. This is where I train, coordinate, and it is with these people that I will go on a mission.

- Palisa noted.

He emphasized that today there are many brigades that already have their own training capabilities – instructors, material base, and they will need to be strengthened so that they can receive people in a timely manner and train them qualitatively.

And where such opportunities do not yet exist, they should be created. This is not an easy job, but, in my opinion, there is no other way if we want to have a fighter who is ready for the specific equipment, tactics, and conditions of his brigade. But this does not mean that training centers should disappear.

- wrote the Deputy Head of the OP.

The main focus of the front is on the most difficult areas, where brigades will receive reserves, ammunition, and UAVs – Syrskyi15.10.25, 18:32 • 3759 views

He added that all the "commanders" he spoke with want one thing: a fair, understandable, and predictable distribution, "which allows planning training and rotations, and not living in the chaos of manual decisions."

"This week we are holding a joint meeting, agreeing on figures, mechanisms, and implementation stages. Options for decisions will be submitted to the President for consideration at the next Staff meeting, and the main thing for all of us is that the decision really works and helps those who are at zero today, and those who will join the ranks tomorrow," Palisa summarized.

Recall

On November 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where, in particular, the fair distribution of personnel among brigades was discussed. Draft decisions are to be prepared in the near future.

Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal29.11.25, 14:33 • 18485 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Andriy Hnatov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy