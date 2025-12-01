Each combat brigade will receive a predictable number of recruits - Palisa

Each combat brigade must receive a predictable number of recruits. This was stated by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (OP) Pavlo Palisa following a conversation with Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, reports UNN.

According to him, "a fighter must come exactly where he will serve."

And from day one, know: this is my unit, this is my commander, this is my team. This is where I train, coordinate, and it is with these people that I will go on a mission. - Palisa noted.

He emphasized that today there are many brigades that already have their own training capabilities – instructors, material base, and they will need to be strengthened so that they can receive people in a timely manner and train them qualitatively.

And where such opportunities do not yet exist, they should be created. This is not an easy job, but, in my opinion, there is no other way if we want to have a fighter who is ready for the specific equipment, tactics, and conditions of his brigade. But this does not mean that training centers should disappear. - wrote the Deputy Head of the OP.

He added that all the "commanders" he spoke with want one thing: a fair, understandable, and predictable distribution, "which allows planning training and rotations, and not living in the chaos of manual decisions."

"This week we are holding a joint meeting, agreeing on figures, mechanisms, and implementation stages. Options for decisions will be submitted to the President for consideration at the next Staff meeting, and the main thing for all of us is that the decision really works and helps those who are at zero today, and those who will join the ranks tomorrow," Palisa summarized.

On November 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where, in particular, the fair distribution of personnel among brigades was discussed. Draft decisions are to be prepared in the near future.

