"Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar", "Agrotech" vs "Phoenix-Mariupol": pairs for the 1/8 finals of the Ukrainian Cup determined

Today, September 26, the draw for the 1/8 finals of the Ukrainian Cup of the 2025/2026 season took place. Ukrainian fans will see the "Ukrainian classic" at this stage - Kyiv "Dynamo" will play against Donetsk "Shakhtar", and amateur "Agrotech" will meet with first-league "Phoenix-Mariupol". This was reported by the Ukrainian Association of Football, UNN reports.

Details

"Teams that won in the 1/16 finals will take part in the competition at this stage: UPL representatives - "Dynamo", "Shakhtar", "Metalist 1925", "Rukh", LNZ, first league - "Victoria", "Phoenix-Mariupol", "Bukovyna", "Nyva", "Agrobusiness", "Inhulets", "Chernihiv", second league - "Lisne", "Nyva" V, "Lokomotyv", amateur league - "Agrotech".

1/8 pairs:

"Victoria" (Sumy) - "Inhulets" (Petrove);

"Dynamo" (Kyiv) - "Shakhtar" (Donetsk);

"Agrotech" (Tyshkivka, Kirovohrad region) - "Phoenix-Mariupol" (Mariupol);

"Bukovyna" (Chernivtsi) - "Nyva" (Ternopil);

"Chernihiv" - "Lisne" (Kyiv);

"LNZ" (Cherkasy) - "Rukh" (Lviv);

"Metalist 1925" (Kharkiv) - "Agrobusiness" (Volochysk);

"Lokomotyv" (Kyiv) - "Nyva" (Vinnytsia).

The confrontation consists of one match. In case of a draw in regular time, a penalty shootout is immediately held.

The basic dates for the 1/8 final matches are October 28-30, 2025.

Addition

It should be noted that in the 1/16, Kryvyi Rih "Kryvbas" won against FC "Chernihiv" in a penalty shootout. However, yesterday, September 25, the Control and Disciplinary Committee of the UAF annulled the victory of "Kryvbas" and awarded a technical victory to "Chernihiv" - 3:0.

The reason for this decision was that "Kryvbas" made a double substitution in the 69th minute: Parako and Shevchenko instead of Mykytyshyn and Zaderaka, respectively, as a result of which the team had 8 legionnaires on the field instead of the allowed seven.

Recall

The Ukrainian Association of Football presented an updated format for the Ukrainian Cup of the 2025/2026 season at the Football House in the capital. In particular, it provides for an increase in the number of teams to 68, a blind draw, a change in the regulations for matches, and the participation of amateur teams.