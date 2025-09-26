"Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar", "Agrotech" vs "Phoenix-Mariupol": pairs for the 1/8 finals of the Ukrainian Cup determined

$41.490.08
48.710.05
ukenru
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 6748 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
09:25 AM • 11973 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
09:01 AM • 16530 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 23626 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 29547 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 26629 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
September 25, 04:17 PM • 38654 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 35271 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
September 25, 10:24 AM • 67636 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 42923 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
2.6m/s
42%
763mm
Popular news
Hackers breached Cisco devices in the US governmentSeptember 26, 02:40 AM • 10642 views
IAEA recorded the downing of a Russian UAV near the South Ukrainian NPPSeptember 26, 02:59 AM • 25466 views
Ukraine seeks to end the war this year, despite Russia's dragging out of the conflict - SybihaPhotoSeptember 26, 03:46 AM • 21310 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhoto07:07 AM • 16898 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers09:12 AM • 7016 views
Publications
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo09:01 AM • 16530 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 23626 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 29547 views
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhotoSeptember 25, 02:30 PM • 31408 views
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhotoSeptember 25, 11:57 AM • 37494 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Maia Sandu
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Spain
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers09:12 AM • 7178 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhoto07:07 AM • 16979 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 30125 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 38161 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 71548 views
Actual
Financial Times
TikTok
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

"Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar", "Agrotech" vs "Phoenix-Mariupol": pairs for the 1/8 finals of the Ukrainian Cup determined

Kyiv • UNN

 • 662 views

The draw for the 1/8 finals of the Ukrainian Cup of the 2025/2026 season has taken place, where "Dynamo" will meet "Shakhtar", and "Agrotech" will play "Phoenix-Mariupol". The matches will take place on October 28-30, 2025, with the winner determined in a single game.

"Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar", "Agrotech" vs "Phoenix-Mariupol": pairs for the 1/8 finals of the Ukrainian Cup determined

Today, September 26, the draw for the 1/8 finals of the Ukrainian Cup of the 2025/2026 season took place. Ukrainian fans will see the "Ukrainian classic" at this stage - Kyiv "Dynamo" will play against Donetsk "Shakhtar", and amateur "Agrotech" will meet with first-league "Phoenix-Mariupol". This was reported by the Ukrainian Association of Football, UNN reports.

Details

"Teams that won in the 1/16 finals will take part in the competition at this stage: UPL representatives - "Dynamo", "Shakhtar", "Metalist 1925", "Rukh", LNZ, first league - "Victoria", "Phoenix-Mariupol", "Bukovyna", "Nyva", "Agrobusiness", "Inhulets", "Chernihiv", second league - "Lisne", "Nyva" V, "Lokomotyv", amateur league - "Agrotech".

1/8 pairs:

  • "Victoria" (Sumy) - "Inhulets" (Petrove);
    • "Dynamo" (Kyiv) - "Shakhtar" (Donetsk);
      • "Agrotech" (Tyshkivka, Kirovohrad region) - "Phoenix-Mariupol" (Mariupol);
        • "Bukovyna" (Chernivtsi) - "Nyva" (Ternopil);
          • "Chernihiv" - "Lisne" (Kyiv);
            • "LNZ" (Cherkasy) - "Rukh" (Lviv);
              • "Metalist 1925" (Kharkiv) - "Agrobusiness" (Volochysk);
                • "Lokomotyv" (Kyiv) - "Nyva" (Vinnytsia).

                  The confrontation consists of one match. In case of a draw in regular time, a penalty shootout is immediately held.

                  The basic dates for the 1/8 final matches are October 28-30, 2025.

                  Addition

                  It should be noted that in the 1/16, Kryvyi Rih "Kryvbas" won against FC "Chernihiv" in a penalty shootout. However, yesterday, September 25, the Control and Disciplinary Committee of the UAF annulled the victory of "Kryvbas" and awarded a technical victory to "Chernihiv" - 3:0.

                  The reason for this decision was that "Kryvbas" made a double substitution in the 69th minute: Parako and Shevchenko instead of Mykytyshyn and Zaderaka, respectively, as a result of which the team had 8 legionnaires on the field instead of the allowed seven.

                  Recall

                  The Ukrainian Association of Football presented an updated format for the Ukrainian Cup of the 2025/2026 season at the Football House in the capital. In particular, it provides for an increase in the number of teams to 68, a blind draw, a change in the regulations for matches, and the participation of amateur teams.

                  Pavlo Bashynskyi

                  Sports
                  Ukraine
                  Mariupol
                  Donetsk
                  Chernihiv
                  Vinnytsia
                  Kyiv
                  Kharkiv