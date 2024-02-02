ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Due to the decision of the European Council, EU budget support has doubled - Kuleba

Due to the decision of the European Council, EU budget support has doubled - Kuleba

Kyiv

 36782 views

The EU has doubled its budgetary support for Ukraine to €50 billion since Russia's full-scale invasion began on February 24, 2022, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reports.

Thanks to today's decision of the European Council, EU budget support has doubled since February 24, 2022. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports.

Deatley

"In the two years since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the European Union's budget support for Ukraine has reached 26 billion euros. Thus, today Ukraine has received twice the amount, 50 billion euros," Kuleba said.

The minister emphasized that the European Council's decision was made possible by the active work of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with European leaders and the teamwork of Ukrainian diplomacy, particularly in negotiations with Hungary.

Today's decision guarantees the stability of financial support from the European Union. This is the key: stability. That is, all doubts and hesitations that there will be no support, that there will be some kind of cuts - they have been destroyed today. You know, today our Armed Forces sank a Russian missile carrier, and Ukraine's diplomacy, together with its European partners, sank doubts and disbelief in the continuation of support for Ukraine

the Foreign Minister emphasized.

Recall

On February 1 , the President of the European Council announced that all 27 EU countries had agreed to provide €50 billion for Ukraine. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Contact us about advertising