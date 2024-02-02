Due to the decision of the European Council, EU budget support has doubled - Kuleba

Thanks to today's decision of the European Council, EU budget support has doubled since February 24, 2022. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports.

"In the two years since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the European Union's budget support for Ukraine has reached 26 billion euros. Thus, today Ukraine has received twice the amount, 50 billion euros," Kuleba said.

The minister emphasized that the European Council's decision was made possible by the active work of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with European leaders and the teamwork of Ukrainian diplomacy, particularly in negotiations with Hungary.

Today's decision guarantees the stability of financial support from the European Union. This is the key: stability. That is, all doubts and hesitations that there will be no support, that there will be some kind of cuts - they have been destroyed today. You know, today our Armed Forces sank a Russian missile carrier, and Ukraine's diplomacy, together with its European partners, sank doubts and disbelief in the continuation of support for Ukraine the Foreign Minister emphasized.

On February 1 , the President of the European Council announced that all 27 EU countries had agreed to provide €50 billion for Ukraine.

