EU has made progress in supporting Ukraine through EPF and will make every effort to speed up delivery of ammunition by the end of the year - Michel

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 51418 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114418 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120243 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162478 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164082 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265407 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176454 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166758 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148565 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235975 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 75289 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 52822 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 88328 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 48470 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 28384 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265407 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 235975 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221479 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 246951 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233268 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 114418 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 96301 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 99749 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116552 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117244 views
EU has made progress in supporting Ukraine through EPF and will make every effort to speed up delivery of ammunition by the end of the year - Michel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30435 views

The EU will make every effort to speed up the delivery of ammunition to Ukraine by the end of the year, European Council President Charles Michel said.

The EU has made progress in supporting Ukraine through the European Peace Facility and will make every effort to speed up the delivery of ammunition to Ukraine by the end of the year, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday. According to the conclusions of the EU summit, the leaders invite the EU Council to reach an agreement on changes based on the proposal of the EU High Representative for the military assistance fund for Ukraine and the proposed key modalities by early March 2024 , "taking into account the proposals of the Member States," UNN reports.

After almost two years of war, Ukraine remains and will remain a priority. We will continue our strong military assistance. Progress has been made in supporting Ukraine through the European Peace Fund, and we will make every effort to speed up the delivery of ammunition to Ukraine by the end of the year

- Michel wrote in X.

As stated in the conclusions of the EU summit on February 1, "the European Council reaffirms the determination of the European Union and its Member States to continue to provide timely, predictable and sustainable military support to Ukraine, in particular through the European Peace Fund and the EU Military Assistance Mission, as well as through direct bilateral assistance from Member States, in line with Ukraine's needs." "It will keep this matter under consideration," the conclusions say.

"The European Council has examined the work in the Council (EU) on military support for Ukraine under the European Peace Facility and the proposed increase in its overall financial ceiling. It invites the Council to reach an agreement by early March 2024 on amending Council Decision (EU) (CFSP) 2021/509 on the basis of the proposal by the High Representative (EU) for the Ukraine Assistance Fund and the proposed key modalities, taking into account the proposals of the Member States," the European Council concludes.

Recall

Earlier , EU High Representative Josep Borrell presented a document to the EU countries with a proposal to create a military assistance fund for Ukraine. He expressed hope that the EU would allocate 5 billion euros for this purpose. This should be any assistance that Kyiv needs, whether it is financial resources, military equipment, or training for soldiers.

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
council-of-the-european-unionCouncil of the European Union
european-councilEuropean Council
european-unionEuropean Union
sharl-mishelCharles Michel
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising