EU has made progress in supporting Ukraine through EPF and will make every effort to speed up delivery of ammunition by the end of the year - Michel

The EU has made progress in supporting Ukraine through the European Peace Facility and will make every effort to speed up the delivery of ammunition to Ukraine by the end of the year, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday. According to the conclusions of the EU summit, the leaders invite the EU Council to reach an agreement on changes based on the proposal of the EU High Representative for the military assistance fund for Ukraine and the proposed key modalities by early March 2024 , "taking into account the proposals of the Member States," UNN reports.

After almost two years of war, Ukraine remains and will remain a priority. We will continue our strong military assistance. Progress has been made in supporting Ukraine through the European Peace Fund, and we will make every effort to speed up the delivery of ammunition to Ukraine by the end of the year - Michel wrote in X.

As stated in the conclusions of the EU summit on February 1, "the European Council reaffirms the determination of the European Union and its Member States to continue to provide timely, predictable and sustainable military support to Ukraine, in particular through the European Peace Fund and the EU Military Assistance Mission, as well as through direct bilateral assistance from Member States, in line with Ukraine's needs." "It will keep this matter under consideration," the conclusions say.

"The European Council has examined the work in the Council (EU) on military support for Ukraine under the European Peace Facility and the proposed increase in its overall financial ceiling. It invites the Council to reach an agreement by early March 2024 on amending Council Decision (EU) (CFSP) 2021/509 on the basis of the proposal by the High Representative (EU) for the Ukraine Assistance Fund and the proposed key modalities, taking into account the proposals of the Member States," the European Council concludes.

Recall

Earlier , EU High Representative Josep Borrell presented a document to the EU countries with a proposal to create a military assistance fund for Ukraine. He expressed hope that the EU would allocate 5 billion euros for this purpose. This should be any assistance that Kyiv needs, whether it is financial resources, military equipment, or training for soldiers.