Due to Russian attacks, four regions are partially without power, while consumption is increasing because of the heat

Parts of four regions remain without power due to enemy attacks; no outage schedules are expected, the Ministry of Energy reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

"As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy facilities, some consumers in Donetsk, Sumy, Kherson and Kharkiv regions are temporarily without power," the Energy Ministry reported.

As noted, restoration work is ongoing wherever the security situation allows. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore power to all consumers as soon as possible.

"The introduction of restrictions is not forecast today. Today, intensive electricity consumption should be shifted to daytime hours—from 10:00 to 17:00. We ask consumers, where possible, to use electricity sparingly during the evening hours—from 18:00 to 22:00," the statement said.

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption is showing an upward trend. Today, August 21, as of 09:30, it was 9.4% higher than at the same time the previous day—Thursday. The reason for the changes is the onset of hot weather throughout Ukraine.

Yesterday, August 20, the daily consumption peak was recorded in the evening. It was 5.3% higher than the previous day's peak—on Wednesday, August 19. The reason was a significant rise in temperatures in most regions of Ukraine, prompting consumers to use air conditioners en masse.

Ukraine got through the August heat without power outage schedules - Shmyhal