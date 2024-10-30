Duda reveals Poland's position on talks on Ukraine's future
Kyiv • UNN
Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that any negotiations on Ukraine's future should be held with its participation. Poland will defend this right based on its own historical experience.
On the Trwam TV channel, Andrzej Duda was asked about possible negotiations on a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
"There is no possibility that any agreements on Ukraine's future will be concluded without Ukraine," the Polish president emphasized. He reminded that Poland relies on its own difficult historical experience in this matter, including the agreements that ended World War II.
"It is also fundamentally important for us and for our interest that there is someone at the negotiating table who is directly interested. Because in the past, we have already been left out," he added.
If we do not fight for Ukraine's presence at the negotiating table today, it is possible that such omissions will occur in the future, and we must fight at all costs to ensure that this practice never happens again
He also noted that negotiations on Ukraine's future without its participation give rise to various doubts about the intentions of those organizing the meeting on this issue.
The President also recalled Poland's assistance to Ukraine, especially during the first phase of Russian aggression.
"When we decided to send the first hundred tanks to help Ukraine, no one was helping Ukraine militarily at the time. We were the first to break down these barriers by sending tanks, which, I want to emphasize, were fit for use almost immediately," Duda said.
The President of Poland also noted that the absence of such assistance could have led to dangerous consequences. "What if the Ukrainians had not been able to resist the Russians, what if the Ukrainians had not been able to resist in a way that forced the Russians to retreat and give up their capture of Kyiv?" he asked.
"What if the Russians installed their own puppet government in Ukraine? Or if the Russians simply occupied the whole of Ukraine, because the government in Ukraine, the democratically elected government, the real Ukrainian government, would simply collapse, be captured, be killed by the Russians?" he added.
Duda also noted that in such a situation, Ukraine would be completely in the hands of Russia, and Russian armed forces would be stationed on Poland's border with Ukraine.
