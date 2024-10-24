Poland expels 10 russian diplomats from the consulate general in Poznan
The Polish Foreign Ministry has ordered 10 employees of the russian consulate general in Poznan to leave the country by early November. Among them are three diplomats, five administrative and technical staff, and two unaccredited employees.
Ten staff members of the russian consulate general in Poznan will have to leave Poland due to Warsaw's decision to close this consular office. This was announced on Thursday by Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski.
Three diplomats and five administrative and technical staff will leave the russian consulate in Poznan, as well as two employees who were supposed to be accredited in Poland, but will not receive this accreditation
The staff of the institution may leave the country by early November.
This week it became known that the Polish Foreign Minister is withdrawing his consent to the work of the russian consulate general in Poznan. The decision was made in response to "attempts at sabotage" by russia, the details of which were not disclosed.
