Duda after meeting with Kellogg: I expect at least a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that he has a full overview of the situation when it comes to the current actions of the United States. In his opinion, America is very much in the game to end the war in Ukraine. Duda called President Donald Trump an extremely determined person and expects that there will be at least a cessation of hostilities. UNN reports this with reference to PAP.

After meeting with US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia General Keith Kellogg on Tuesday, Duda said that the conversation focused on security issues, with a special emphasis on the situation in Ukraine.

I presented to the general how we perceive the situation in Ukraine, how the issue of further incidents provoked by Russia looks like in our skies as well. I told the general how we perceive Russia's behavior, the statements of Russian representatives - informed Duda about the meeting with Kellogg.

Duda reminded that on Friday he met with Pentagon chief Pete Haggett.

I have a full overview of the situation when it comes to the current actions of the United States. In my personal opinion, America is very much in the game when it comes to ending the war in Ukraine. I know President Donald Trump. I know that he is an extremely determined person, and when he acts, he acts decisively, and usually effectively - Duda said.

I expect that there will be at least a cessation of hostilities, and I hope that there will be a cessation of Russian aggression against Ukraine - Duda said.

In addition, the President of Poland said that the United States does not intend to reduce its activity in the eastern part of Europe, especially in the security sphere, including reducing the number of American soldiers.

There is absolutely no intention of America to reduce activity here in our part of Europe, especially in terms of security, to reduce the number of American soldiers - Duda said.

The Polish president, referring to his previous conversation with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel, added that he "said very clearly that we can expect an increased American presence.

Here we even talked about the hope that Fort Trump, which we talked about during President Donald Trump's first term, would actually be built and that there would be such a strong American military presence in our country - Duda said.

President Duda said that the United States, led by President Trump, emphasizes that it is a reliable ally. He also assured that there are no signs that the US will withdraw from Europe.

As Poland, we have a strong asset in our hands today - all representatives of the US administration, including President Donald Trump, emphasize that we are a reliable ally. We are responsibly and calmly fulfilling our commitments within the framework of the North Atlantic Alliance - said the Polish president after meeting with Kellogg.

In addition, Duda decided to convene a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council for next Monday.

He added that the NSDC meeting will be held after the results of the meetings in Kyiv, where the US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, General Kate Kellogg, is going.

