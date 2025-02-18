Duda after meeting with Kellogg: I expect at least a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Duda after meeting with Kellogg: I expect at least a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine

Duda after meeting with Kellogg: I expect at least a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42131 views

Polish President Duda met with US Special Representative Kellogg to discuss the situation in Ukraine. He stated the active role of the United States in ending the war and expects an increase in the US military presence in the region.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that he has a full overview of the situation when it comes to the current actions of the United States. In his opinion, America is very much in the game to end the war in Ukraine. Duda called President Donald Trump an extremely determined person and expects that there will be at least a cessation of hostilities. UNN reports this with reference to PAP.

After meeting with US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia General Keith Kellogg on Tuesday, Duda said that the conversation focused on security issues, with a special emphasis on the situation in Ukraine.

I presented to the general how we perceive the situation in Ukraine, how the issue of further incidents provoked by Russia looks like in our skies as well. I told the general how we perceive Russia's behavior, the statements of Russian representatives 

- informed Duda about the meeting with Kellogg.

Duda reminded that on Friday he met with Pentagon chief Pete Haggett.

I have a full overview of the situation when it comes to the current actions of the United States. In my personal opinion, America is very much in the game when it comes to ending the war in Ukraine. I know President Donald Trump. I know that he is an extremely determined person, and when he acts, he acts decisively, and usually effectively 

- Duda said.

I expect that there will be at least a cessation of hostilities, and I hope that there will be a cessation of Russian aggression against Ukraine 

- Duda said.

A peace plan in three stages? Fox News published details of the agreement between the US and Russia18.02.25, 18:13 • 35148 views

In addition, the President of Poland said that the United States does not intend to reduce its activity in the eastern part of Europe, especially in the security sphere, including reducing the number of American soldiers.

There is absolutely no intention of America to reduce activity here in our part of Europe, especially in terms of security, to reduce the number of American soldiers

- Duda said.

The Polish president, referring to his previous conversation with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel, added that he "said very clearly that we can expect an increased American presence.

Here we even talked about the hope that Fort Trump, which we talked about during President Donald Trump's first term, would actually be built and that there would be such a strong American military presence in our country 

- Duda said.

Zelenskyy stated that he does not intend to go along with ultimatums from the Russian Federation18.02.25, 15:55 • 130461 view

President Duda said that the United States, led by President Trump, emphasizes that it is a reliable ally. He also assured that there are no signs that the US will withdraw from Europe.

As Poland, we have a strong asset in our hands today - all representatives of the US administration, including President Donald Trump, emphasize that we are a reliable ally. We are responsibly and calmly fulfilling our commitments within the framework of the North Atlantic Alliance 

- said the Polish president after meeting with Kellogg.

In addition, Duda decided to convene a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council for next Monday.

He added that the NSDC meeting will be held after the results of the meetings in Kyiv, where the US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, General Kate Kellogg, is going.

Kellogg plans to be in Ukraine tomorrow - sources18.02.25, 17:01 • 123795 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

