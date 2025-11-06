Drones paralyze Brussels airport: a meeting on combating UAVs was supposed to take place there - Bild

ukenru
12:47 PM • 4264 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
12:10 PM • 8924 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
11:26 AM • 11595 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 31789 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 07:22 AM • 29991 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 34668 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 48801 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 38443 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 32158 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 51103 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Popular news
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving Hollywood
November 6, 07:34 AM • 15680 views
Kinburn Spit destroyed: ecologists and military report catastrophic consequences
09:24 AM • 9334 views
Kyiv investigates disappearance of police precinct chief and seized funds
09:36 AM • 5864 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicopters
09:50 AM • 14621 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic models
10:56 AM • 12152 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educators
01:00 PM • 3276 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic models
10:56 AM • 12167 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicopters
09:50 AM • 14634 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 31789 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 51103 views
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 15693 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 22011 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 23970 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 40751 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 44987 views
Drones paralyze Brussels airport: a meeting on combating UAVs was supposed to take place there - Bild

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

Due to unknown drones in the Belgian capital, the airport's operations were paralyzed, leading to a delay in the flight of Saxony-Anhalt Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff. He was supposed to discuss gaps in the anti-drone defense system with Germany's permanent representative to NATO.

Drones paralyze Brussels airport: a meeting on combating UAVs was supposed to take place there - Bild

Due to unknown drones in the Belgian capital, the airport's operations were paralyzed and a meeting with Saxony-Anhalt (FRG) Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff was disrupted, UNN reports with reference to Bild.

Details

The German politician could not get to Brussels on time because his flight was delayed due to illegal drone flights. Reiner Haseloff was on his way to a meeting where he was going to discuss the fight against drones.

According to Bild, he arrived in the Belgian capital several hours late. There, the prime minister was supposed to meet with Germany's permanent representative to NATO, Detlef Wächter, to discuss "gaps in the anti-drone defense system."

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Poland and Romania are deploying a new weapon system to protect against Russian drones after a series of incursions into NATO airspace.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
Technology
War in Ukraine
NATO
Brussels
Germany
Romania
Poland