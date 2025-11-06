Drones paralyze Brussels airport: a meeting on combating UAVs was supposed to take place there - Bild

Due to unknown drones in the Belgian capital, the airport's operations were paralyzed and a meeting with Saxony-Anhalt (FRG) Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff was disrupted, UNN reports with reference to Bild.

Details

The German politician could not get to Brussels on time because his flight was delayed due to illegal drone flights. Reiner Haseloff was on his way to a meeting where he was going to discuss the fight against drones.

According to Bild, he arrived in the Belgian capital several hours late. There, the prime minister was supposed to meet with Germany's permanent representative to NATO, Detlef Wächter, to discuss "gaps in the anti-drone defense system."

Recall

