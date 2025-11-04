Drones hit power substation in Russia's Volgograd region: fire broke out

On the night of November 4, Russian officials reported a supposed "massive drone attack" on the Volgograd region and a fire at the Frolovska power substation. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media, the administration of the Volgograd region.

On the night of November 3-4, units of the Russian Ministry of Defense's air defense are repelling a massive attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Volgograd region. - said Andrey Bocharov, governor of the Volgograd region.

According to him, a fire was recorded at the Frolovska electrical substation site, allegedly "as a result of falling UAV debris."

Recall

On the night of October 9, drones attacked the Volgograd region, causing a fire at the LUKOIL-Korobkovsky gas processing plant. Governor Andrey Bocharov confirmed a massive drone attack around 01:00 Kyiv time.

Also, on the night of October 9, the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the Korobkovsky GPP and the Yefimovka linear production dispatch station in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation.

