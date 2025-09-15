$41.280.03
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Draft Budget for 2026 submitted to the Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Verkhovna Rada the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026". The document will be considered and presented to the Budget Committee on September 17.

Draft Budget for 2026 submitted to the Rada

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered a draft law on the State Budget for 2026, UNN reports with reference to draft law No. 14000.

Details

The government has registered the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026" in the Verkhovna Rada.

Currently, the text of the draft law is not available on the parliament's website. It is indicated that it has been submitted for consideration by the leadership.

Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft document

Addition

As MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported, on Wednesday, September 17, the document will be considered and presented at the Budget Committee.

This week (Thursday-Friday) the draft Budget for 2026 will be presented in the Rada. This does not require a vote, so after the presentation and until October 1, amendments will be submitted by deputies. After that, the budget committee will prepare a table of proposals and budget conclusions (until mid-October). Then the approval of budget proposals must take place by October 20. Here, 226+ votes are needed several times. Consider this the first reading. Then the refinement of the draft Budget 2026 and its final approval by November 20. Here, 226+ votes are also needed twice, and this is the final approval of the Budget 

- Zhelezniak reported.

Recall

The government approved the draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2026 and submits it for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada.

State budget expenditures for 2026 are planned to be set at 4.8 trillion hryvnias, which is more than 3 times higher than the expenditures of the Ukrainian budget before the full-scale invasion. The largest expenditure item is national security and defense - 2.8 trillion hryvnias.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

