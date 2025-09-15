Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft document

State budget expenditures for 2026 are planned to be set at UAH 4.8 trillion, which is more than 3 times higher than the Ukrainian budget expenditures before the full-scale invasion. The largest expenditure item is national security and defense – UAH 2.8 trillion. This was reported by MP, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget Roksolana Pidlasa, according to UNN.

The total volume of expenditures is UAH 4.8 trillion. This is more than 3 times higher than the Ukrainian budget expenditures before the full-scale invasion. The largest expenditure item is national security and defense – UAH 2.8 trillion (+6.5% to this year's expenditures, approved by the July defense budget). The biggest innovation in defense expenditures is the so-called "defense reserve" of UAH 200 billion. This is a new budget program of the Ministry of Finance, which the Government will distribute among the Defense Forces by its decision for operational response to needs on the battlefield. UAH 44.8 billion is provided for the production of weapons and ammunition in Ukraine, and UAH 37.6 billion for the production of drones (already included in the total amount of UAH 2.8 trillion). - Pidlasa reported.

Among non-military expenditures, the largest items are:

public debt servicing – UAH 513.1 billion (+17.7% to 2025),

social protection – UAH 467 billion (+10.6% to 2025),

education – UAH 265.4 billion (+29.5% to 2025),

medicine – UAH 258 billion (+17.4% to 2025),

support for the capacity of local budgets (additional subvention to affected communities, basic subvention, compensation for tariff differences) – UAH 84.6 billion (+36.3% to 2025).

According to her, expenditures are planned to be covered by: own revenues (UAH 2.85 trillion – without international grants), domestic government bonds (UAH 419.6 billion), international assistance (loans and grants).

This is 45.5 billion dollars. It is interesting that own revenues will increase by more than 452 billion hryvnias compared to 2025. - Pidlasa added.

She noted that UAH 165.2 billion is expected to be received from VAT revenues, UAH 93.6 billion from personal income tax, and UAH 61.8 billion from a share of the NBU's net profit.

Also, perhaps for the first time, the budget clearly includes revenues from "de-shadowing" - UAH 60 billion from exceeding the total customs revenues (which is part of the "defense reserve" and allocated to a separate cell for the special fund). It will be interesting to observe how the "de-shadowing plan" will be implemented. Export duty on rapeseed and soybeans (UAH 9.3 billion) is directed to financial support for agricultural producers, as planned by the relevant law. We are waiting for the registration of project No. 14000 in the Verkhovna Rada. - the MP summarized.

Recall

The Government approved the draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2026 and submits it for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada.