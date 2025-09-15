Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft document

$41.280.03
48.390.12
ukenru
05:38 PM • 11139 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
03:43 PM • 15192 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 18076 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 22782 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 26147 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 57070 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 36573 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 32636 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 36270 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 58537 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1m/s
64%
754mm
Popular news
Trump for the first time called Russia an "aggressor" in the war against Ukraine - PoliticoSeptember 15, 09:19 AM • 4324 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 34209 views
Driver's license test in Ukraine updated: what changes are foreseenPhotoSeptember 15, 10:01 AM • 6380 views
Funicular Murder: Those Present in Court Could Not Hold Back Tears During Prosecutor General's SpeechPhotoSeptember 15, 11:55 AM • 14924 views
May become projects for the Investment Fund: US representatives shown a number of Ukrainian depositsPhoto02:15 PM • 13857 views
Publications
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft document07:06 PM • 464 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 34389 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 38694 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 57062 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 34056 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Belarus
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 26163 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 26541 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 32820 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 38914 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 88417 views
Actual
TikTok
Eurofighter Typhoon
Hand grenade
Bild
The New York Times

Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft document

Kyiv • UNN

 • 478 views

State budget expenditures for 2026 are planned at UAH 4.8 trillion, which is three times the pre-war level. The largest expenditure item is national security and defense, for which UAH 2.8 trillion has been allocated.

Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft document

State budget expenditures for 2026 are planned to be set at UAH 4.8 trillion, which is more than 3 times higher than the Ukrainian budget expenditures before the full-scale invasion. The largest expenditure item is national security and defense – UAH 2.8 trillion. This was reported by MP, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget Roksolana Pidlasa, according to UNN.

The total volume of expenditures is UAH 4.8 trillion. This is more than 3 times higher than the Ukrainian budget expenditures before the full-scale invasion. The largest expenditure item is national security and defense – UAH 2.8 trillion (+6.5% to this year's expenditures, approved by the July defense budget). The biggest innovation in defense expenditures is the so-called "defense reserve" of UAH 200 billion. This is a new budget program of the Ministry of Finance, which the Government will distribute among the Defense Forces by its decision for operational response to needs on the battlefield. UAH 44.8 billion is provided for the production of weapons and ammunition in Ukraine, and UAH 37.6 billion for the production of drones (already included in the total amount of UAH 2.8 trillion).

- Pidlasa reported.

Among non-military expenditures, the largest items are:

  • public debt servicing – UAH 513.1 billion (+17.7% to 2025),
    • social protection – UAH 467 billion (+10.6% to 2025),
      • education – UAH 265.4 billion (+29.5% to 2025),
        • medicine – UAH 258 billion (+17.4% to 2025),
          • support for the capacity of local budgets (additional subvention to affected communities, basic subvention, compensation for tariff differences) – UAH 84.6 billion (+36.3% to 2025).

            According to her, expenditures are planned to be covered by: own revenues (UAH 2.85 trillion – without international grants), domestic government bonds (UAH 419.6 billion), international assistance (loans and grants).

            This is 45.5 billion dollars. It is interesting that own revenues will increase by more than 452 billion hryvnias compared to 2025.

            - Pidlasa added.

            She noted that UAH 165.2 billion is expected to be received from VAT revenues, UAH 93.6 billion from personal income tax, and UAH 61.8 billion from a share of the NBU's net profit.

            Also, perhaps for the first time, the budget clearly includes revenues from "de-shadowing" - UAH 60 billion from exceeding the total customs revenues (which is part of the "defense reserve" and allocated to a separate cell for the special fund). It will be interesting to observe how the "de-shadowing plan" will be implemented. Export duty on rapeseed and soybeans (UAH 9.3 billion) is directed to financial support for agricultural producers, as planned by the relevant law. We are waiting for the registration of project No. 14000 in the Verkhovna Rada.

            - the MP summarized.

            Recall

            The Government approved the draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2026 and submits it for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada.

            Pavlo Bashynskyi

            EconomyPoliticsPublications
            Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
            National Bank of Ukraine
            Verkhovna Rada
            Roksolana Pidlasa