DPRK soldiers suffered significant losses and are “working on mistakes” - NSDC

The North Korean military in Kursk failed to learn how to resist Ukrainian drones and artillery, suffered significant losses, and are now working with Russian commanders and their own officers to "work on mistakes." However, they plan to continue to be actively involved. This was stated by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's Central Intelligence Center, UNN reports.

The DPRK military in Kursk region has not learned how to resist our drones and artillery, has suffered significant losses, and is now working with Russian commanders and its own officers to "work on mistakes." It is too early to say that they will not continue to actively participate in the war. They are planned to be actively involved in the future - Kovalenko said.

Also, according to him, a big problem for North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is that soldiers from the DPRK have been captured, and there is a clear record of the bodies of dead Koreans.

"The Russians were supposed to ensure maximum anonymity of their participation in the battles according to the initial agreements, but they did not do so," Kovalenko said.

Addendum

British intelligence reportedthat as of mid-January 2025, DPRK forces had lost 4,000 people in offensive combat operations against Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region. Of these, about a quarter were killed in action.

According to the ISW, the 12,000-strong contingent of North Korean troops in the Kursk region could be completely destroyed by April 2025. Daily losses amount to about 92 soldiers since the beginning of their participation in hostilities

SOF in the Kursk region inflicted losses on North Korean soldiers and captured important trophies