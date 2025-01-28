ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

DPRK soldiers suffered significant losses and are “working on mistakes” - NSDC

DPRK soldiers suffered significant losses and are “working on mistakes” - NSDC

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 63624 views

The DPRK military was unable to resist Ukrainian drones and artillery, suffering significant losses. According to British intelligence, the DPRK lost about 4,000 soldiers, a quarter of whom were killed.

The North Korean military in Kursk failed to learn how to resist Ukrainian drones and artillery, suffered significant losses, and are now working with Russian commanders and their own officers to "work on mistakes." However, they plan to continue to be actively involved. This was stated by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's Central Intelligence Center, UNN reports.

The DPRK military in Kursk region has not learned how to resist our drones and artillery, has suffered significant losses, and is now working with Russian commanders and its own officers to "work on mistakes." It is too early to say that they will not continue to actively participate in the war. They are planned to be actively involved in the future 

- Kovalenko said.

Also, according to him, a big problem for North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is that soldiers from the DPRK have been captured, and there is a clear record of the bodies of dead Koreans.

"The Russians were supposed to ensure maximum anonymity of their participation in the battles according to the initial agreements, but they did not do so," Kovalenko said.

Addendum

British intelligence reportedthat as of mid-January 2025, DPRK forces had lost 4,000 people in offensive combat operations against Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region. Of these, about a quarter were killed in action. 

According to the ISW, the 12,000-strong contingent of North Korean troops in the Kursk region could be completely destroyed by April 2025. Daily losses amount to about 92 soldiers since the beginning of their participation in hostilities

SOF in the Kursk region inflicted losses on North Korean soldiers and captured important trophies28.01.25, 11:38 • 39266 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

