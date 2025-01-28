SOF in the Kursk region inflicted losses on North Korean soldiers and captured important trophies

Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have cleared enemy positions in the Kursk region, inflicted losses on the enemy in manpower, including North Korean soldiers, and captured important trophies and documents. This was reported by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"In the course of the battle, the Ukrainian Armed Forces operators killed two North Korean soldiers. In addition, using drone strikes, our soldiers killed 7 occupants and wounded 10 more," the SOF said.

During the operation, the SOF fighters discovered and captured enemy positions:

personal protective equipment and equipment of the occupiers;

DL-5 rangefinder;

1PN139-1 thermal imaging sight;

AK-12 assault rifle with a 1P87 sight;

communications equipment, potentially with information on enemy movements and plans.

In addition to the equipment, enemy documents were found.

"The trophies, including equipment and documents, will provide important information about the enemy's tactics and resources. We are continuing our work," the SOF said.

Recall

On January 16, Ukrainian paratroopers, together with adjacent units, captured 27 enemy soldiers in Kursk.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Ukraine is maintaining a "buffer zone" in the Kursk region to protect Sumy and Kharkiv from Russian troop offensives.