The DPRK rejected the US call for denuclearization, stating that its status as a nuclear power is "irreversible" and enshrined in the constitution. This was reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), writes UNN.

Details

The Permanent Mission of the DPRK to the UN Secretariat and international organizations in Vienna issued an official statement sharply criticizing US policy on the denuclearization of North Korea. The document was distributed on September 14 through the Korean Central News Agency.

The statement emphasizes that Washington, at the IAEA Board of Governors session, again called Pyongyang's possession of nuclear weapons "illegal" and called for the abandonment of the nuclear program. In response, North Korea stated that such demands are a "political provocation" and "interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state."

"Our possession of nuclear weapons is an inevitable choice for the reliable protection of the state's sovereignty and security from the nuclear threat from the United States, and plays an important role in guaranteeing global peace and stability," the agency's report says.

Pyongyang also stressed that the DPRK's status as a nuclear power is "eternally enshrined in the country's supreme and basic law" and is "irreversible."

At the same time, the DPRK accused the United States of "rapidly building up nuclear forces" and "spreading technologies," including the transfer of nuclear submarines to allies. Pyongyang believes that Washington's actions pose the greatest threat to global security and undermine the nuclear non-proliferation system.

And in the future, we will consistently reject any attempts to change the current status of the DPRK and honestly fulfill our obligations as a responsible nuclear power. - stated the North Korean mission.

Recall

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced a new strategy for the parallel development of nuclear and conventional armed forces.

Recently, DPRK leader Kim Jong Un personally observed the testing of a solid-fuel rocket engine, which will form the basis for the Hwasong-20 ICBM. This step by Pyongyang is seen as preparation for another demonstration of nuclear potential amid increased cooperation with China and Russia.