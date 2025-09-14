North Korea may execute for watching foreign TV series: UN report

$41.310.00
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
September 13, 02:03 PM
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
September 13, 10:21 AM
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular films
September 12, 07:25 PM
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
September 12, 11:55 AM
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Ukraine plans to create a Kill Zone with drone lines up to 30 km on the front – Shmyhal
September 13, 11:50 PM
Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries do not have Western support - Bloomberg
September 14, 12:23 AM
Putin and Lukashenka are practicing war strategies with the West in the 'Zapad-2025' exercises - BILD
September 14, 01:28 AM
"Reminiscent of 1938": Kaja Kallas modeled Europe's future in case of Ukraine's defeat
September 14, 02:31 AM
Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries, causing a fire
04:31 AM
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular films
September 13, 07:00 AM
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctors
September 12, 05:22 PM
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy network
September 12, 03:32 PM
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:30 PM
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?
September 12, 02:26 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Elon Musk
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitation
September 13, 02:46 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
September 12, 02:01 PM
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship
September 11, 02:57 PM
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy evenings
September 11, 11:11 AM
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years
September 11, 07:32 AM
9K720 Iskander
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Bild
E-6 Mercury

North Korea may execute for watching foreign TV series: UN report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 444 views

North Korean authorities apply the death penalty to those who watch foreign TV series and films, according to a new UN report. The document is based on interviews with refugees and indicates increased control over citizens' lives.

North Korea may execute for watching foreign TV series: UN report

The North Korean authorities are increasingly applying the death penalty, including to those found guilty of watching foreign TV series and films. This is reported in a new UN report on human rights in the DPRK, UNN writes with reference to the BBC.

Details

The report is based on more than 300 interviews with people who have fled North Korea over the past 10 years. According to the authors of the document, published by the UN Human Rights Office, many citizens of the country are also sent to labor camps and their basic freedoms are increasingly restricted.

UN experts state that over the past ten years, the DPRK authorities have tightened control "over all aspects of citizens' lives."

In today's world, such restrictions do not exist in any other state

- the report says.

Supplement

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced that the 9th Congress of the Workers' Party will present a strategy for the parallel development of the country's nuclear and conventional armed forces.

Since 2020, the North Korean authorities have increasingly applied the death penalty to citizens who watch or distribute foreign films, TV series, and music, the United Nations reports in a new report.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Kim Jong Un
United Nations
North Korea