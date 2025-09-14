North Korea may execute for watching foreign TV series: UN report
Kyiv • UNN
North Korean authorities apply the death penalty to those who watch foreign TV series and films, according to a new UN report. The document is based on interviews with refugees and indicates increased control over citizens' lives.
The North Korean authorities are increasingly applying the death penalty, including to those found guilty of watching foreign TV series and films. This is reported in a new UN report on human rights in the DPRK, UNN writes with reference to the BBC.
Details
The report is based on more than 300 interviews with people who have fled North Korea over the past 10 years. According to the authors of the document, published by the UN Human Rights Office, many citizens of the country are also sent to labor camps and their basic freedoms are increasingly restricted.
UN experts state that over the past ten years, the DPRK authorities have tightened control "over all aspects of citizens' lives."
In today's world, such restrictions do not exist in any other state
Supplement
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced that the 9th Congress of the Workers' Party will present a strategy for the parallel development of the country's nuclear and conventional armed forces.
