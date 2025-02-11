DPRK hands over 200 long-range artillery pieces to Russia, additional aid likely - Seoul

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 27581 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 68350 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 92136 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110768 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87941 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120819 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101815 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113160 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116797 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155702 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100491 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 72492 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 42667 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101007 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 67659 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110772 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120820 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155705 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146155 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 178406 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 67659 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101007 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135053 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136963 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165103 views
DPRK hands over 200 long-range artillery pieces to Russia, additional aid likely - Seoul

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27889 views

South Korea's Defense Ministry has announced large-scale military assistance to the DPRK from Russia. In exchange, North Korea may receive technologies for nuclear submarines and ballistic missiles.

North Korea has sent an estimated 200 long-range artillery pieces to Russia and is likely to send more troops and weapons to support Moscow's war against Ukraine, the South Korean Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, UNN reports citing Yonhap .

Details

The estimate comes after South Korea's intelligence agency earlier estimated that the DPRK had sent about 11,000 troops to support Russia, of which about 300 were killed and about 2,700 were wounded.

"(North Korea) has provided about 11,000 troops, missiles, 200 long-range artillery pieces and a significant amount of ammunition, and it is likely that (the DPRK) will continue to provide additional troops, weapons and ammunition," the ministry said.

The ministry said that the DPRK is expected to double its weapons development efforts this year, the last year in its five-year plan to develop advanced weapons such as nuclear submarines, spy satellites, and solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

North Korea has agreed to produce drones jointly developed with Russia in exchange for soldiers for the Russian Federation - NHK08.02.25, 12:41 • 36230 views

As indicated, the report refers to the possibility of North Korea receiving technological assistance from Russia in exchange for military support, in particular, technology for nuclear submarines and reentry technology for ICBMs.

Regarding the DPRK's relations with the United States, the ministry said Pyongyang is apparently seeking to create favorable conditions for negotiations with Washington by demonstrating harsh rhetoric and provocations.

The DPRK did not respond to US President Donald Trump's announcement of his intention to resume cooperation with leader Kim Jong Un. Instead, the DPRK conducted missile tests and reported on Kim's visit to a nuclear materials production base, the ministry said.

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
kim-jong-unKim Jong Un
donald-trumpDonald Trump
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
ukraineUkraine

