DPRK hands over 200 long-range artillery pieces to Russia, additional aid likely - Seoul

North Korea has sent an estimated 200 long-range artillery pieces to Russia and is likely to send more troops and weapons to support Moscow's war against Ukraine, the South Korean Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, UNN reports citing Yonhap .

The estimate comes after South Korea's intelligence agency earlier estimated that the DPRK had sent about 11,000 troops to support Russia, of which about 300 were killed and about 2,700 were wounded.

"(North Korea) has provided about 11,000 troops, missiles, 200 long-range artillery pieces and a significant amount of ammunition, and it is likely that (the DPRK) will continue to provide additional troops, weapons and ammunition," the ministry said.

The ministry said that the DPRK is expected to double its weapons development efforts this year, the last year in its five-year plan to develop advanced weapons such as nuclear submarines, spy satellites, and solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

As indicated, the report refers to the possibility of North Korea receiving technological assistance from Russia in exchange for military support, in particular, technology for nuclear submarines and reentry technology for ICBMs.

Regarding the DPRK's relations with the United States, the ministry said Pyongyang is apparently seeking to create favorable conditions for negotiations with Washington by demonstrating harsh rhetoric and provocations.

The DPRK did not respond to US President Donald Trump's announcement of his intention to resume cooperation with leader Kim Jong Un. Instead, the DPRK conducted missile tests and reported on Kim's visit to a nuclear materials production base, the ministry said.