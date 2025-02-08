North Korea has agreed to produce drones jointly developed with Russia in exchange for soldiers for the Russian Federation - NHK

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 55811 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101121 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104644 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121790 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101886 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128385 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103468 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113274 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116893 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161622 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105441 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101749 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 83093 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110582 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104975 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121794 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128389 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161624 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151815 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183974 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104975 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110582 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138098 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139860 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167669 views
North Korea has agreed to produce drones jointly developed with Russia in exchange for soldiers for the Russian Federation - NHK

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36231 views

North Korea is likely to receive technical assistance from Russia for the development of several types of drones. The agreement was concluded in response to the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia.

North Korea is likely to produce drones co-developed with Russia as early as this year, according to sources cited by the Japanese broadcaster NHK, reports UNN.

Details

According to NHK, "it is expected that North Korea will start producing unmanned aerial vehicles that will be jointly developed with Russia this year".

Several sources familiar with Russian-North Korean relations told NHK that these two countries have reached an agreement under which North Korea will receive technical assistance from Russia to develop several types of drones for mass production.

The likely agreement was reached against the backdrop of strengthening military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang. Last year, the parties concluded an agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership.

According to sources, the agreement on the development of drones was concluded in response to the dispatch of North Korean servicemen to Russia, which continues its invasion of Ukraine.

Zelensky: Russian army in Kursk region has brought North Korean soldiers back - Zelensky07.02.2025, 20:37 • 27311 views

Meanwhile, sources said that Russia is not inclined to provide North Korea with support in the development of nuclear weapons. According to the sources, Moscow is concerned that factors such as Pyongyang's nuclear tests could complicate North Korea's relations with the United States, as well as with North Korea's neighbors, including China.

Supplement

In November 2024, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un observed the testing of the characteristics of the so-called suicide drone and ordered the development of a system for the mass production of this weapon.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
kim-jong-unKim Jong Un
north-koreaNorth Korea
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising