DPRK fears possible assassination attempt on Kim Jong-un's life - media
North Korea is implementing new security measures to protect Kim Jong-un due to the threat of assassination attempts. Pyongyang is installing communication jamming systems and drone detection equipment.
North Korea has increased security due to possible assassination attempts on its leader Kim Jong-un. This was reported by the South Korean TV channel Yonhap TV, UNN reported.
According to a South Korean intelligence report , the DPRK has stepped up security measures for its leader Kim Jong-un amid concerns about a potential assassination attempt.
This includes the deployment of communication jamming equipment and work on the introduction of drone detection equipment. Separately, the intelligence pointed out that this year the number of Kim Jong-un's public speeches increased by 60% compared to 2023.
It is also noted that Pyongyang is erasing the traces of its predecessors and increasing the deification of Kim Jong-un, requiring foreign personnel to study only “Kim Jong-un's opinion.
South Korean intelligence also claims that the DPRK is preparing to re-launch a reconnaissance satellite and is closely monitoring the possibility of a seventh nuclear test after the US presidential election.
South Korea's president announces a delegation will visit Ukraine to discuss the presence of North Korean troops in Russia. The delegation will brief the EU and meet with Ukrainian intelligence and defense officials.