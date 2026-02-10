$43.050.09
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Diplomat

Donald Trump to visit China in April for meeting with Xi Jinping

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

US President Donald Trump will visit Beijing in the first week of April 2026 to discuss a new trade agreement, the situation around Taiwan, and coordinate positions on Russia's war against Ukraine. The meeting aims to reduce tensions between the countries.

Donald Trump to visit China in April for meeting with Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump is preparing for a large-scale visit to Beijing in the first week of April 2026. The main goal of the summit is to discuss a new trade agreement, the situation around Taiwan, and coordinate positions on Russia's war against Ukraine. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The meeting between the American leader and Xi Jinping aims to reduce tensions that have escalated due to tariff confrontations and technological restrictions.

This will pave the way for American and Chinese companies to conclude new agreements

– sources close to the visit preparations report.

Trump is expected to focus on supporting American farmers, particularly on increasing China's soybean purchases, and on the issue of combating fentanyl precursor exports.

A separate point of negotiations will be military security in the Pacific region. Beijing has already warned that arms sales to Taiwan could complicate the meeting, but Washington insists on the right to defend its allies.

Xi invited me to visit Beijing in April, and I accepted the invitation. In return, he will be my guest for a state visit to the US later this year

– Trump said on social media after a phone call with his Chinese counterpart.

Trump had a "great phone call" with China's leader. They also discussed the war in Ukraine04.02.26, 18:39 • 6388 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Social network
War in Ukraine
Reuters
Beijing
Donald Trump
Taiwan
Xi Jinping
China