Donald Trump to visit China in April for meeting with Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump is preparing for a large-scale visit to Beijing in the first week of April 2026. The main goal of the summit is to discuss a new trade agreement, the situation around Taiwan, and coordinate positions on Russia's war against Ukraine. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The meeting between the American leader and Xi Jinping aims to reduce tensions that have escalated due to tariff confrontations and technological restrictions.

This will pave the way for American and Chinese companies to conclude new agreements – sources close to the visit preparations report.

Trump is expected to focus on supporting American farmers, particularly on increasing China's soybean purchases, and on the issue of combating fentanyl precursor exports.

A separate point of negotiations will be military security in the Pacific region. Beijing has already warned that arms sales to Taiwan could complicate the meeting, but Washington insists on the right to defend its allies.

Xi invited me to visit Beijing in April, and I accepted the invitation. In return, he will be my guest for a state visit to the US later this year – Trump said on social media after a phone call with his Chinese counterpart.

Trump had a "great phone call" with China's leader. They also discussed the war in Ukraine