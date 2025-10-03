Diver team finds $1 million treasure of Spanish jewels off Florida coast

Off the coast of Florida, known as the "Treasure Coast," a team of divers from a shipwreck salvage company discovered a cargo of long-lost Spanish jewels, estimated to be worth about $1 million. This was reported by Associated Press (AP), according to UNN.

Details

Over 1,000 silver and gold coins, likely minted in Spain's colonies in Bolivia, Mexico, and Peru, were found this summer off Florida's Atlantic coast.

According to AP, this is not the first time that real treasures have been discovered at this location.

According to the 1715 Fleet Society, several centuries ago, a Spanish fleet laden with gold, silver, and jewels from the New World was sailing back to Spain when a hurricane sank the ships on July 31, 1715, and all the riches ended up at the bottom of the sea. - the post says.

Over the years, salvors and treasure hunters in the coastal area from Melbourne to Fort Pierce have found millions of dollars worth of gold coins from the "1715 Fleet" ships.

This discovery is important not only because of the treasures themselves, but also because of the stories they tell. Each coin is a piece of history, a tangible connection to the people who lived, worked, and sailed during the Golden Age of the Spanish Empire. Finding 1,000 coins at once is a rare and exceptional event. - said Sal Guttuso, director of operations for the treasure hunting company.

Representatives of the salvage company note that the dates and mint marks are still clearly visible on some of the recently found coins, which is valuable for historians and collectors seeking to learn more about the lost treasure.

Recall

In Germany, a treasure of almost 3,000 Roman coins from the 3rd century AD was discovered outside the empire's borders. The find was made in the Westerwald mountains, far from known settlements of that time, raising questions among scientists.

In Belgium, a researcher found an estate with a wine cellar and 18th-century "treasures"