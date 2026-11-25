The occupation administration in temporarily enslaved Crimea continues the large-scale plundering of seized Ukrainian property. This is reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (DIU), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the stolen enterprises, hotels, and shopping centers are granted the status of "nationalized," after which they are prepared for sale or transferred to entities from russia.

The occupation of the peninsula is an opportunity for russians to dispose of other people's assets with impunity and redistribute them in favor of businessmen loyal to and close to the kremlin - the article says.

As an example, the DIU points to the former "Nova Linia" and "Epicentr" hypermarkets in Sevastopol.

In 2024, the occupation authorities declared the property of Ukrainian entrepreneurs "nationalized." Now both shopping centers have been included in the city's privatization plan for 2027. That is, the occupation administration intends to turn property that russia neither created nor purchased into a commodity and transfer it to new owners - the intelligence agency states.

It notes that a similar scheme is also operating in the tourism sector: in Yevpatoria, for example, the "Russkoye More" hotel complex, which previously belonged to a Ukrainian entrepreneur, has been put up for auction.

"Another property—the "Tsar Yevpator" hotel complex, seized in 2025—is being prepared for sale with a starting price of 262.7 million rubles. Thus, the occupiers are trying to present the sale of looted property as an ordinary business transaction," the DIU added.

We remind you

The German Foreign Minister stated that a return to NATO's 1997 borders would require russia to return Crimea and Donbas. According to Wadephul, the russians must comply with the legal framework they themselves signed.

"Illegally built — legally destroyed": The Ministry of Defence explained why Ukraine is striking the Crimean Bridge